Low sensory vaccination clinic launching in Palmerston North

Friday, 3 September 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) will run its first low-sensory vaccination clinic on Thursday 16 September, 2021, at the Milson Community Centre in Palmerston North.

This clinic offers a vaccination opportunity for those who have sensory needs, and intends to suport those with autism, foetal alcohol spectrum disorders, sensory processin disorders, ADHD and related disorders.

The clinic has lower lighting and will be much quieter than other vaccination sites. Attendees are encouraged to bring a support person and anything else to support them during their appointment, including headphones, iPhones and fidget toys.

Deborah Davies, MDHB’s COVID-19 Programme Senior Responsible Officer, said the clinic would be a great opportunity to increase accessiblity to the vaccine.

“We know it’s important to provide a safe space to those with sensory needs to access the vaccine,’’ Ms Davies said.

“We are also reducing the number of appointments in each clinic to ensure everyone has plenty of space and time during their appointment.”

Bookings are essential and, if demand is high, a second clinic will be be held on Thursday, 23 September. To book an appointment, contact covacc@midcentraldhb.govt.nz. The clinic can be held in all alert levels.

Clinics for second doses will be available on Thursday, 28 October and Thursday, 4 November. These will be booked at the first appointment.

Bookings opened on 1 September for anyone aged 12 years and over to get their vaccine in Aotearoa. Those wanting to book their vaccines can do so online at www.bookmyvaccine.nz, by calling COVID Healthline on 0800 611 116 or by contacting a participating General Practice.


