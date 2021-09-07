News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

RACP Stands Up For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 12:39 pm
Press Release: RACP

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) tautoko the call of ‘Doctors Stand Up For Vaccinations’ in presenting a united and evidence-based voice to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand in support of vaccination against COVID-19 for all eligible New Zealanders.

“There is good evidence that even a first dose of the vaccine provides protection against Covid-19 infection, including the Delta variant, and is highly effective at preventing hospitalisation, ICU admission and death”, said Dr George Laking, a medical oncologist and RACP’s Aotearoa New Zealand President.

The RACP note that studies show that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are approximately 9097% effective at protecting against severe illness from COVID19. With figures from areas with good vaccine coverage showing that those who are fully vaccinated are largely protected from dying of or needing hospitalisation for COVID19 illness, whereas those who have not been vaccinated continue to have high death and hospitalisation rates.

“As a professional medical college, it's our responsibility to put the safety of our members and the community we serve above all else”. We join with ‘Doctors Stand Up For Vaccinations’ and the Ministry of Health in calling on all eligible New Zealanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19. We also remind everyone to follow other public health measures such as mask use, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

The RACP encourages people with concerns to speak to their doctor, call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or access the Unite against COVID-19 website.

