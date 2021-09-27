Vaccination, Lockdown, Elimination Or Exasperation?

As other countries start to ease their Covid-19 restrictions, and Auckland faced a fifth week of Level 4 lockdown, we decided to ask New Zealanders their opinions on what New Zealand should be doing to manage Covid-19.

We asked two questions in order to:

• Gauge whether the public think New Zealand should continue aiming to eliminate Covid-19 through lockdowns, or whether we should ease restrictions.

• Measure the level of agreement that vaccination should be mandatory for certain frontline groups, overseas visitors, restaurant and bar patrons, and businesses that request it.

"Just 70% support further lockdowns and most of these until the vaccination threshold has been reached."

Please find the results of this research, conducted between 17 and 20 September 2021 on a representative sample of 1,002 New Zealanders, 18 years of age and older, at this link.

