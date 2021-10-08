News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Korowai Tupu Guidance Statement: COVID-19 Vaccine And Some Professional And Ethical Considerations

Friday, 8 October 2021, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Korowai Tupu

Vaccination is a critical part of the Aotearoa New Zealand public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth workers can help to protect themselves, the people they work alongside, and the wider community by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

As the Professional Association of Youth Workers in Aotearoa, Korowai Tupu encourages all Youth Workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – except were a medical condition makes this unsafe. We know that vaccinations reduce transmission and illness related to COVID-19. We want our communities to be as safe as they can be, and see a high rate of vaccination as a crucial part of ensuring this safety.

Through our commitment to professional and ethical practice, Youth Workers act to protect and promote the health of taiohi (clause 20.1). The relational nature of our work means that Youth Workers may be at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 and then subsequently spreading it across our communities. We have an obligation to reduce this risk (clause 16.5).

Youth Workers should be aware of how to access evidence-based advice and information about the COVID-19 vaccination (clause 23.1). This information should form the basis of our support of taiohi and others. Youth Workers also have a requirement under our Code of Ethics to be conscious of our own skills and competencies and refer young people to other professionals as needed (clauses 17.3 & 17.4).

As the Professional Association of Youth Workers in Aotearoa New Zealand, Korowai Tupu respects an individual’s right to have their own opinions and expects professional Youth Work to be practiced according to our shared Code of Ethics and Mana Taiohi principles. Promotion of misinformation about vaccinations is inconsistent with these. Acknowledging and enhancing the mana of young people is expressed when we support young people to make informed decisions about vaccinations.

All members of Korowai Tupu agree to practice according to our Code of Ethics:

https://arataiohi.org.nz/career/code-of-ethics/

