Waikato DHB Expanding Mobile Vaccination Programme

Access is no barrier - we are EVERYWHERE
COVID-19 mobile pop-up clinics are now running all over the Waikato.
Waikato DHB began expanding its mobile vaccination programme in early October and it is gathering pace with vaccinations offered at over 50 locations this week (WB 1 November).
Some of the clinics are run by the DHB and others by local kaupapa Māori or Pacific providers.
Locations include supermarket car parks, local halls, school grounds, community centres and marae – anywhere the teams can set up a gazebo and put out a couple of chairs.
Waikato COVID-19 vaccination programme lead Maree Munro says a mobile effort was part of the vaccine rollout from the beginning, given the large and diverse area Waikato DHB covers.
“Our kaupapa Māori providers went on the road to offer vaccinations in smaller, more remote locations from the start. That’s one of the reasons our kaumātua vaccination rate is very strong.”
97.7% of Maori Kaumatua and 95.7% of Pacific Kaumatua over 65 have had at least 1 dose.
Central locations such as Hamilton and Cambridge were now highly vaccinated and close to passing 90% first doses. The DHB is now increasing focus on rural areas, and other parts of the Waikato with historically lower access to healthcare.
Munro said the vaccination programme had now expanded to include a larger-scale, more agile mobile model.
“It means we can respond quickly when the data shows vaccination rates in a particular area are lagging and need a boost.”
The mobiles also give
people the chance to come and ask questions and have a
one-on-one discussion with someone with credible
information.
“In some of the smaller areas we go to, having those local and trusted faces at the vaccination site, who people can relate to and be comfortable to ask questions helps people make up their minds,” Munro says.
The mobile clinics are walk-in only. Details of the schedule are posted on the DHB’s Facebook page and website: waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be vaccinated, particularly our most vulnerable,” Munro says.
“We’re at the point in the programme where we are focused on vaccinating hundreds of people, not the tens of thousands when we first started. That’s going to take a lower key approach that is very much about talking, providing good information and reassurance, and being in the community.
A key focus of the mobile programme is on increasing Māori vaccination rates by visiting neighbourhoods where Māori vaccinations are particularly low or attending events with high Māori attendance.
As of 1 November, Waikato vaccination sites have delivered 564,088 COVID-19 vaccinations, 86.7 per cent of the eligible population has had one dose and 72.2% are fully vaccinated.
- 72.9% of Māori have received their first dose and 51.6% are fully vaccinated
- 90.1% non-Māori have received their first dose and 77.2% are fully vaccinated.
The full list of Waikato vaccination sites for Monday 4 November to Sunday 7 November:
|Location
|Address
|Date
|Time
|NORTH WAIKATO
|Ngāruawāhia Old Railway Station
|120 Great South Rd, Ngāruawāhia
|Tuesday 2 November and Thursday 4 November
|1 - 7pm
|Ohinewai Hall
|15 Tahuna Road, Ohinewai
|Thursday 4 November
|10am - 3pm
|Raahui Pookeka (Huntly) Community Vaccination Centre
|23 Parry Street, Huntly
|Monday - Sunday
|10am - 3pm
|Tūrangawaewae Marae (Ngāruawāhia) Community Vaccination Centre
|29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia
|Monday-Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday-Friday
|10am
- 3pm
1-7pm
10am-3pm
|HAMILTON AND SURROUNDS
|Placemakers & Truss Plant
|47 The Boulevard, Te Rapa Car park
|Monday 1 November
|2-5pm
|Settlement Centre car park
|Boundary Road, Hamilton
Monday 1 - Thursday 4 November
Friday 5 November
10am - 3pm
12pm - 6pm
|Richmond Street car park
|20 Richmond Street, Whitiora, Hamilton
|Monday 1 - Friday 5 November
|9am - 1pm
|Donavans Chocolates (Factory)
|137 Maui Street, Pukete
|Monday 1 November
|10am - 2pm
|Western Community Centre
|46 Hyde Avenue, Nawton
|Tuesday 2 November
|1 - 7pm
|Raglan Rugby Club
|Park Drive, Raglan
Tuesday 2 November
Wednesday 3 November 10am - 3pm
Thursday 4 November 10am - 2pm
Friday 5 November 10am - 3pm
|10am - 2pm
|Fairfield High School
|25 Bankwood Rd, Chartwell, Hamilton
|Thursday 4 November
|12pm - 7pm
|Pak n Save
|Mill Street, Hamilton
|Friday 5 November
|10am - 12pm
|The Warehouse Hillcrest,
|265 Clyde Street, Hamilton East
|Saturday 6 November
|9am - 3.30pm
|WAIPA
|Te Rore Hall
|5 Allcock Rd, Ngahinapouri
|Monday 1 November
|9.30am - 2pm
|Te Awamutu Countdown
|180 Sloane St, Te Awamutu
|Tuesday 2 November
|1 - 7pm
|Purekireki Marae
|125 Ormsby Road, Pirongia
|Wednesday 3 November
|10am -2.30pm
|Raleigh Street Christian Centre
|24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge
|Friday 5 November
|1 - 7pm
|ŌTOROHANGA AND SURROUNDS
|Te Keeti Marae
|94-96 Phillips Ave, Ōtorohanga
|Tuesday 2 November
|10am - 2pm
|Maketu Marae
|Kāwhia
|Wednesday 3 November
|11am - 2pm
|Presbyterian Church
|cnr Ranfurly and Turongo Street, Ōtorohanga
|Thursday 4 November
|10am - 2pm
|Kio Kio United Sports Club
|135 Paewhenua Rd, Ōtorohanga
|Thursday 4 November
|10am - 2pm
|Honikiwi Hall
|6 Turoto Road, Honikiwi
|Friday 5 November
|8am - 11am
|Otewa Hall
|Otewa Road, Otewa
|Friday 5 November
|1pm - 3pm
|WAITOMO
|Maniapoto Whānau Ora Centre
|23 Taupiri Street, Te Kuiti
|Monday 1 November and Tuesday 2 November
|10am - 3pm
|Te Kuiti Meat Works
|85 Rangitoto Road, Te Kuiti
|Wednesday 3 November
|10am - 3pm
|Taharoa Sports Club
|Taharoa
|Thursday 4 November
|11.30am -12.30pm
|Marokopa Rugby Club
|Marakopa
|Thursday 4 November
|2.30pm - 3.30pm
|Bennydale Rugby Club
|Mine Road, Maniaiti / Benneydale
|Saturday 6 November 9.30am - 12pm
|Te Kuiti Pā
|Awakino Road, Te Kuiti
|Saturday 6 November
|1 - 4pm
|HAURAKI
|Turua Hall
|52 Hauraki Road, Turua
|Tuesday 2 November
|10am - 3pm
|Kopu Station Hotel
|20 Kopu Road, Thames
|Wednesday 3 November
|10am - 3pm
|Turua Hall
|52 Hauraki Road, Turua
|Thursday 4 November
|10am - 3pm
|Paeroa War Memorial Hall
|Normandy Road, Paeroa
|Friday 5 November
|10am - 3pm
|MATAMATA - PIAKO
|Morrinsville New World
|79-97 Thames Street, Morrinsville
|Monday 1 November
|1 - 7pm
|Te Aroha Countdown
|85 Whitaker Street, Te Aroha
|Wednesday 3 November
|1 - 7pm
|Matamata New World
|45 Waharoa Rd, Matamata
|Thursday 4 November
|1 - 7pm
|SOUTH WAIKATO
|Waotu Hall
|1195 Lake Arapuni Rd, Arapuni
|Wednesday 3 November
|11am - 2pm
|Station Road Car Park
|Station Road, Tirau
|Thursday 4 November
|10am - 3pm
|RUAPEHU
|Eivins Ski & Snowboard Hire
|2 Waimarino Tokaanu Road, National Park
|Monday 1 November
|10am - 12pm
|Slalom Lodge
|11 Kaitieke Road, Raurimu
|Monday 1 November
|1 - 3pm
|Kaitieke Hall Kaitieke Road
|Kaitieke
|Tuesday 2 November
|10am - 12pm
|Ōwhango Pub
|State Highway 4, Ōwhango
|Tuesday 2 November
|1 - 3pm
|Kauriki Marae
|2555 Taumarunui-Ngapuke Road, Ngapuke
...