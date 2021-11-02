News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato DHB Expanding Mobile Vaccination Programme

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Access is no barrier - we are EVERYWHERE

 COVID-19 mobile pop-up clinics are now running all over the Waikato.

Waikato DHB began expanding its mobile vaccination programme in early October and it is gathering pace with vaccinations offered at over 50 locations this week (WB 1 November).

Some of the clinics are run by the DHB and others by local kaupapa Māori or Pacific providers.

Locations include supermarket car parks, local halls, school grounds, community centres and marae – anywhere the teams can set up a gazebo and put out a couple of chairs.

Waikato COVID-19 vaccination programme lead Maree Munro says a mobile effort was part of the vaccine rollout from the beginning, given the large and diverse area Waikato DHB covers.

“Our kaupapa Māori providers went on the road to offer vaccinations in smaller, more remote locations from the start. That’s one of the reasons our kaumātua vaccination rate is very strong.”

97.7% of Maori Kaumatua and 95.7% of Pacific Kaumatua over 65 have had at least 1 dose.

Central locations such as Hamilton and Cambridge were now highly vaccinated and close to passing 90% first doses. The DHB is now increasing focus on rural areas, and other parts of the Waikato with historically lower access to healthcare.

Munro said the vaccination programme had now expanded to include a larger-scale, more agile mobile model.

“It means we can respond quickly when the data shows vaccination rates in a particular area are lagging and need a boost.”

The mobiles also give people the chance to come and ask questions and have a one-on-one discussion with someone with credible information. 
 

“In some of the smaller areas we go to, having those local and trusted faces at the vaccination site, who people can relate to and be comfortable to ask questions helps people make up their minds,” Munro says.

The mobile clinics are walk-in only. Details of the schedule are posted on the DHB’s Facebook page and website: waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be vaccinated, particularly our most vulnerable,” Munro says.

“We’re at the point in the programme where we are focused on vaccinating hundreds of people, not the tens of thousands when we first started. That’s going to take a lower key approach that is very much about talking, providing good information and reassurance, and being in the community.

A key focus of the mobile programme is on increasing Māori vaccination rates by visiting neighbourhoods where Māori vaccinations are particularly low or attending events with high Māori attendance.

As of 1 November, Waikato vaccination sites have delivered 564,088 COVID-19 vaccinations, 86.7 per cent of the eligible population has had one dose and 72.2% are fully vaccinated.

  • 72.9% of Māori have received their first dose and 51.6% are fully vaccinated
  • 90.1% non-Māori have received their first dose and 77.2% are fully vaccinated.


The full list of Waikato vaccination sites for Monday 4 November to Sunday 7 November:

Location Address Date Time 
NORTH WAIKATO 
Ngāruawāhia Old Railway Station 120 Great South Rd, Ngāruawāhia Tuesday 2 November and Thursday 4 November 1 - 7pm 
Ohinewai Hall 15 Tahuna Road, Ohinewai Thursday 4 November10am - 3pm
Raahui Pookeka (Huntly) Community Vaccination Centre 23 Parry Street, Huntly Monday - Sunday10am - 3pm
Tūrangawaewae Marae (Ngāruawāhia) Community Vaccination Centre 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia Monday-Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday-Friday 		10am - 3pm
1-7pm
10am-3pm 
HAMILTON AND SURROUNDS 
Placemakers & Truss Plant 47 The Boulevard, Te Rapa Car park Monday 1 November 2-5pm 
Settlement Centre car park Boundary Road, Hamilton

Monday 1 - Thursday 4 November

Friday 5 November

10am - 3pm

12pm - 6pm

Richmond Street car park 20 Richmond Street, Whitiora, Hamilton Monday 1 - Friday 5 November 9am - 1pm 
Donavans Chocolates (Factory) 137 Maui Street, Pukete Monday 1 November 10am - 2pm 
Western Community Centre 46 Hyde Avenue, Nawton Tuesday 2 November 1 - 7pm 
Raglan Rugby Club Park Drive, Raglan

Tuesday 2 November

Wednesday 3 November 10am - 3pm

Thursday 4 November 10am - 2pm

Friday 5 November 10am - 3pm

10am - 2pm 
Fairfield High School 25 Bankwood Rd, Chartwell, Hamilton Thursday 4 November 12pm - 7pm 
Pak n Save Mill Street, Hamilton Friday 5 November 10am - 12pm 
The Warehouse Hillcrest, 265 Clyde Street, Hamilton East Saturday 6 November 9am - 3.30pm 
WAIPA 
Te Rore Hall 5 Allcock Rd, Ngahinapouri Monday 1 November 9.30am - 2pm 
Te Awamutu Countdown 180 Sloane St, Te Awamutu Tuesday 2 November 1 - 7pm 
Purekireki Marae 125 Ormsby Road, Pirongia Wednesday 3 November 10am -2.30pm 
Raleigh Street Christian Centre 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge Friday 5 November 1 - 7pm 
ŌTOROHANGA AND SURROUNDS 
Te Keeti Marae 94-96 Phillips Ave, Ōtorohanga Tuesday 2 November 10am - 2pm 
Maketu Marae Kāwhia Wednesday 3 November 11am - 2pm 
Presbyterian Church cnr Ranfurly and Turongo Street, Ōtorohanga Thursday 4 November 10am - 2pm 
Kio Kio United Sports Club 135 Paewhenua Rd, Ōtorohanga Thursday 4 November 10am - 2pm 
Honikiwi Hall 6 Turoto Road, Honikiwi Friday 5 November 8am - 11am 
Otewa Hall Otewa Road, Otewa Friday 5 November 1pm - 3pm 
WAITOMO 
Maniapoto Whānau Ora Centre 23 Taupiri Street, Te Kuiti Monday 1 November and Tuesday 2 November 10am - 3pm 
Te Kuiti Meat Works 85 Rangitoto Road, Te Kuiti Wednesday 3 November 10am - 3pm 
Taharoa Sports Club Taharoa Thursday 4 November 11.30am -12.30pm 
Marokopa Rugby Club Marakopa Thursday 4 November 2.30pm - 3.30pm 
Bennydale Rugby Club Mine Road, Maniaiti / Benneydale Saturday 6 November 9.30am - 12pm  
Te Kuiti Pā Awakino Road, Te Kuiti Saturday 6 November 1 - 4pm 
HAURAKI 
Turua Hall 52 Hauraki Road, Turua Tuesday 2 November 10am - 3pm 
Kopu Station Hotel 20 Kopu Road, Thames Wednesday 3 November 10am - 3pm 
Turua Hall 52 Hauraki Road, Turua Thursday 4 November 10am - 3pm 
Paeroa War Memorial Hall Normandy Road, Paeroa Friday 5 November 10am - 3pm 
MATAMATA - PIAKO 
Morrinsville New World 79-97 Thames Street, Morrinsville Monday 1 November 1 - 7pm 
Te Aroha Countdown 85 Whitaker Street, Te Aroha Wednesday 3 November 1 - 7pm 
Matamata New World 45 Waharoa Rd, Matamata Thursday 4 November 1 - 7pm 
SOUTH WAIKATO 
Waotu Hall 1195 Lake Arapuni Rd, Arapuni Wednesday 3 November 11am - 2pm 
Station Road Car Park Station Road, Tirau Thursday 4 November 10am - 3pm 
RUAPEHU 
Eivins Ski & Snowboard Hire 2 Waimarino Tokaanu Road, National Park Monday 1 November 10am - 12pm 
Slalom Lodge 11 Kaitieke Road, Raurimu Monday 1 November 1 - 3pm 
Kaitieke Hall Kaitieke Road Kaitieke Tuesday 2 November 10am - 12pm 
Ōwhango Pub State Highway 4, Ōwhango Tuesday 2 November 1 - 3pm 
Kauriki Marae 2555 Taumarunui-Ngapuke Road, Ngapuke   

...

