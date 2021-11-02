Waikato DHB Expanding Mobile Vaccination Programme

Access is no barrier - we are EVERYWHERE

COVID-19 mobile pop-up clinics are now running all over the Waikato.

Waikato DHB began expanding its mobile vaccination programme in early October and it is gathering pace with vaccinations offered at over 50 locations this week (WB 1 November).

Some of the clinics are run by the DHB and others by local kaupapa Māori or Pacific providers.

Locations include supermarket car parks, local halls, school grounds, community centres and marae – anywhere the teams can set up a gazebo and put out a couple of chairs.

Waikato COVID-19 vaccination programme lead Maree Munro says a mobile effort was part of the vaccine rollout from the beginning, given the large and diverse area Waikato DHB covers.

“Our kaupapa Māori providers went on the road to offer vaccinations in smaller, more remote locations from the start. That’s one of the reasons our kaumātua vaccination rate is very strong.”

97.7% of Maori Kaumatua and 95.7% of Pacific Kaumatua over 65 have had at least 1 dose.

Central locations such as Hamilton and Cambridge were now highly vaccinated and close to passing 90% first doses. The DHB is now increasing focus on rural areas, and other parts of the Waikato with historically lower access to healthcare.

Munro said the vaccination programme had now expanded to include a larger-scale, more agile mobile model.

“It means we can respond quickly when the data shows vaccination rates in a particular area are lagging and need a boost.”

The mobiles also give people the chance to come and ask questions and have a one-on-one discussion with someone with credible information.



“In some of the smaller areas we go to, having those local and trusted faces at the vaccination site, who people can relate to and be comfortable to ask questions helps people make up their minds,” Munro says.

The mobile clinics are walk-in only. Details of the schedule are posted on the DHB’s Facebook page and website: waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be vaccinated, particularly our most vulnerable,” Munro says.

“We’re at the point in the programme where we are focused on vaccinating hundreds of people, not the tens of thousands when we first started. That’s going to take a lower key approach that is very much about talking, providing good information and reassurance, and being in the community.

A key focus of the mobile programme is on increasing Māori vaccination rates by visiting neighbourhoods where Māori vaccinations are particularly low or attending events with high Māori attendance.

As of 1 November, Waikato vaccination sites have delivered 564,088 COVID-19 vaccinations, 86.7 per cent of the eligible population has had one dose and 72.2% are fully vaccinated.

72.9% of Māori have received their first dose and 51.6% are fully vaccinated

90.1% non-Māori have received their first dose and 77.2% are fully vaccinated.



The full list of Waikato vaccination sites for Monday 4 November to Sunday 7 November:

Location Address Date Time NORTH WAIKATO Ngāruawāhia Old Railway Station 120 Great South Rd, Ngāruawāhia Tuesday 2 November and Thursday 4 November 1 - 7pm Ohinewai Hall 15 Tahuna Road, Ohinewai Thursday 4 November 10am - 3pm Raahui Pookeka (Huntly) Community Vaccination Centre 23 Parry Street, Huntly Monday - Sunday 10am - 3pm Tūrangawaewae Marae (Ngāruawāhia) Community Vaccination Centre 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia Monday-Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday-Friday 10am - 3pm

1-7pm

10am-3pm HAMILTON AND SURROUNDS Placemakers & Truss Plant 47 The Boulevard, Te Rapa Car park Monday 1 November 2-5pm Settlement Centre car park Boundary Road, Hamilton Monday 1 - Thursday 4 November Friday 5 November 10am - 3pm 12pm - 6pm Richmond Street car park 20 Richmond Street, Whitiora, Hamilton Monday 1 - Friday 5 November 9am - 1pm Donavans Chocolates (Factory) 137 Maui Street, Pukete Monday 1 November 10am - 2pm Western Community Centre 46 Hyde Avenue, Nawton Tuesday 2 November 1 - 7pm Raglan Rugby Club Park Drive, Raglan Tuesday 2 November Wednesday 3 November 10am - 3pm Thursday 4 November 10am - 2pm Friday 5 November 10am - 3pm 10am - 2pm Fairfield High School 25 Bankwood Rd, Chartwell, Hamilton Thursday 4 November 12pm - 7pm Pak n Save Mill Street, Hamilton Friday 5 November 10am - 12pm The Warehouse Hillcrest, 265 Clyde Street, Hamilton East Saturday 6 November 9am - 3.30pm WAIPA Te Rore Hall 5 Allcock Rd, Ngahinapouri Monday 1 November 9.30am - 2pm Te Awamutu Countdown 180 Sloane St, Te Awamutu Tuesday 2 November 1 - 7pm Purekireki Marae 125 Ormsby Road, Pirongia Wednesday 3 November 10am -2.30pm Raleigh Street Christian Centre 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge Friday 5 November 1 - 7pm ŌTOROHANGA AND SURROUNDS Te Keeti Marae 94-96 Phillips Ave, Ōtorohanga Tuesday 2 November 10am - 2pm Maketu Marae Kāwhia Wednesday 3 November 11am - 2pm Presbyterian Church cnr Ranfurly and Turongo Street, Ōtorohanga Thursday 4 November 10am - 2pm Kio Kio United Sports Club 135 Paewhenua Rd, Ōtorohanga Thursday 4 November 10am - 2pm Honikiwi Hall 6 Turoto Road, Honikiwi Friday 5 November 8am - 11am Otewa Hall Otewa Road, Otewa Friday 5 November 1pm - 3pm WAITOMO Maniapoto Whānau Ora Centre 23 Taupiri Street, Te Kuiti Monday 1 November and Tuesday 2 November 10am - 3pm Te Kuiti Meat Works 85 Rangitoto Road, Te Kuiti Wednesday 3 November 10am - 3pm Taharoa Sports Club Taharoa Thursday 4 November 11.30am -12.30pm Marokopa Rugby Club Marakopa Thursday 4 November 2.30pm - 3.30pm Bennydale Rugby Club Mine Road, Maniaiti / Benneydale Saturday 6 November 9.30am - 12pm Te Kuiti Pā Awakino Road, Te Kuiti Saturday 6 November 1 - 4pm HAURAKI Turua Hall 52 Hauraki Road, Turua Tuesday 2 November 10am - 3pm Kopu Station Hotel 20 Kopu Road, Thames Wednesday 3 November 10am - 3pm Turua Hall 52 Hauraki Road, Turua Thursday 4 November 10am - 3pm Paeroa War Memorial Hall Normandy Road, Paeroa Friday 5 November 10am - 3pm MATAMATA - PIAKO Morrinsville New World 79-97 Thames Street, Morrinsville Monday 1 November 1 - 7pm Te Aroha Countdown 85 Whitaker Street, Te Aroha Wednesday 3 November 1 - 7pm Matamata New World 45 Waharoa Rd, Matamata Thursday 4 November 1 - 7pm SOUTH WAIKATO Waotu Hall 1195 Lake Arapuni Rd, Arapuni Wednesday 3 November 11am - 2pm Station Road Car Park Station Road, Tirau Thursday 4 November 10am - 3pm RUAPEHU Eivins Ski & Snowboard Hire 2 Waimarino Tokaanu Road, National Park Monday 1 November 10am - 12pm Slalom Lodge 11 Kaitieke Road, Raurimu Monday 1 November 1 - 3pm Kaitieke Hall Kaitieke Road Kaitieke Tuesday 2 November 10am - 12pm Ōwhango Pub State Highway 4, Ōwhango Tuesday 2 November 1 - 3pm Kauriki Marae 2555 Taumarunui-Ngapuke Road, Ngapuke

