News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Doctors And Midwives Warn Pregnant People Of Misinformation

Friday, 19 November 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB doctors and midwives say they are aware of misinformation circulating in Hawke’s Bay about miscarriage, stillbirth and early neonatal death being linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Paediatrician and Medical Director for Whānau and Communities, Dr Philip Moore said not only are the claims unfounded, but they are putting pregnant women at risk.

“Every miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death is a tragedy for the family involved. To use these tragedies to push an anti-vaccination agenda and to reduce confidence in vaccine safety is a despicable act,” Dr Moore said.

Dr Moore said there had been no related links to the vaccine and miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal deaths reported by Medsafe (New Zealand’s medicines and safety authority) and none in Hawke’s Bay.

“The Pfizer vaccine does not contain a live virus or any ingredients that are harmful to pregnant people or their baby, and the vaccine is recommended at any stage of pregnancy,” Dr Moore said.

Dr Moore’s concerns are echoed by Dr Kirsten Gaerty, the DHB’s Head of Department for Obstetrics who encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated as they can become very sick if they get COVID-19.

“In the United Kingdom one in five people severely unwell with COVID-19 are unvaccinated pregnant women,” Dr Gaerty said.

“Research shows that if you’re not vaccinated and you are pregnant and catch COVID-19 you are more likely to be admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit. There is also an increased risk of preterm birth and stillbirth for women that have COVID-19 when they are pregnant.”

“The vaccine protects you and your baby,” she said. “You’re far less likely to fall seriously ill and there is evidence that babies can get antibodies through the placenta that help protect them from COVID-19.”

Catherine Overfield, Interim Director of Midwifery for the DHB said its important pregnant women receive good evidence-based information and advice about the vaccine when making their decision about whether to get vaccinated.

“We encourage any pregnant person with questions or concerns around the COVID-19 vaccine to speak with their lead maternity carer in the first instance. While all our midwives are vaccinated in accordance with the Vaccination Order, we will continue to provide high quality care to all māma, their pēpi and whānau regardless of their vaccination status.”

COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy is supported by health authorities, including the Royal Australian and NZ College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, The Immunisation Advisory Centre and New Zealand College of Midwives.

For further trusted information visit the following websites:

COVID-19 vaccine: Pregnancy and breastfeeding | Ministry of Health NZ

Unite against COVID-19

Karawhiua - Protect Communities from COVID-19

New Zealand College of Midwives

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

Home | The Immunisation Advisory Centre (immune.org.nz)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 