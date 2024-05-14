Porirua Has Talent Hits Town: Dance, Sing, Shine!

Left to right: Harper Kingsford (9), Milly Love (9), and Zoe Love (11) get in some practice ahead of the auditions. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

There’s a buzz and excitement is rising – Porirua Has Talent has landed, and registrations are open at www.poriruahastalent.nz

That’s the word from Kylie Anderson, Team Leader Porirua Women and Family Centre, who says students visited at local schools can’t wait to sign up.

“They’re just so excited about the chance to show off their talents and take part in something really positive for the city.

“From singing in the shower to back flips in the garden – talented young people all over town have been showing off to friends and family for years – now’s the chance to take this to the big stage,” she says.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says she is delighted that that the Porirua Women and Family centre is providing a platform for young people to shine.

“This type of event can be life changing and springboard a career; not to mention it’s a lot of fun to go along and watch.”

There are four categories to enter – vocals, dance, variety and groups. These are split into two different age bands; tamariki aged 12 years and under and rangatahi aged between 13 and 25 years.

Auditions are being held in the July school holidays with online auditions available for those who can’t make it in person. The quarter, semi and grand finals will be held in August and September with more information available at www.poriruahastalent.nz.

Tania Carr who is kaiāwhina at the Porirua Women and Family Centre says: “We really wanted to do something to celebrate the awesome young people in the Porirua community and at the same time provide hope and inspiration for them – hence Porirua Has Talent was born. Run by the community, for the community.”

“We’ve also been very lucky to secure some wonderfully talented judges to identify the winners – something we’re sure is going to be very difficult,” says Ms Carr.

Judging will be done by NZ Alt Country Singer/Songwriter Ainslie Allen, Fredwyn Kisona of Tomorrow People, talented dancer and choreographer Aroha Davidson and singer/MC Nathan Lopa.

Register online by 14th June 2024 – numbers are limited so get in quick: www.poriruahastalent.nz.

Entry is by gold coin or donating a tin to the Porirua Women and Family Centre.

Porirua Has Talent is driven by the Porirua Women and Family Centre and supported by The 502 Rangatahi Ora, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Te Wāhi Tiaka Tātou and Partners Porirua along with some very generous sponsors – Pelorus Trust, NZCT, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust, Mitsubishi Motors and Land Compensation Consultants.

