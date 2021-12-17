News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Canterbury’s Government Agencies Team Up To Support COVID-19 Care In The Community

Friday, 17 December 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury’s Regional Public Service Commissioner for Canterbury and the Chatham Islands, Ben Clark, said while Health was the lead agency, all government agencies in Canterbury had a role to play to ensure the people they serve and support were prepared for a significant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in our region.

“It takes a community to care for a community, and I know there are hundreds of people working across health, wellbeing, mana whenua and NGO social services to ensure that anyone who contracts COVID-19 in Canterbury or the Chatham Islands will be well supported, whether self-isolating in their own home or in an alternative community facility, including managed isolation and quarantine facilities,” Ben Clark said.

Senior Responsible Officer for COVID-19 at Canterbury DHB, Dr Helen Skinner, said most people with COVID-19 are likely to have a mild illness.

“It’s important that people’s health and wellbeing is monitored by a clinical team as well as self-monitoring while in isolation. It’s also vital that people isolating at home know who and when to call for help if their health deteriorates,” Dr Skinner said.

“This week we’ve gone live with a dedicated COVID-19 Care in the Community page on our website.

“This site provides useful information on practical things we can all do now to ensure we are all ready for when COVID-19 is more widespread in our community, along with guidance for those who are self-isolating and resources for community support providers.

“If you’re heading away on holiday, have you made a plan to cover what you’ll do if you or one of your whānau catches COVID-19? Where will you isolate? What about vulnerable people you know who might be older and live alone or have a disability – how can you support others you care about?

“The new section on our website also provides links to information on what it means to be a close, casual, or household close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and there’s information on what to expect and who can support you after you’ve tested positive,” Dr Skinner said.

“The best thing we can all do now to protect ourselves is to be fully vaccinated, including having a booster dose if it’s six months since you had your second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

“When you leave the house remember: Mask, Scan and Pass – wear your mask, scan in everywhere you go, and show your COVID-19 pass when you need to.

“It makes the job of contact tracers so much easier when you have a good record of where you have been. Once we start getting more cases in the community, we’ll all start receiving alerts to say we’ve been at a Location of Interest – it’s important to follow the public health advice provided.

Vaccination Clinics and Community Based Testing Centres are open throughout the holiday period.

“Under the ORANGE setting people who are vaccinated can enjoy a lot of freedoms – with masks, so I hope Cantabrians manage to enjoy catching up and socialising with friends and whānau in ways that keep everyone safe these holidays,” Dr Skinner said.

 

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 