ASICS Is Encouraging You To ‘stay In It’ In 2022

Monday, 17 January 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: ASICS

Make running your new years resolution in 2022 and get rewarded for staying in it for the whole year, with support from ASICS.

In 2021, 1 in 2 kiwis started running and dropped off within the first month (referred to as running dropping-off syndrome). This year, ASICS is on a mission to challenge and support kiwis to stick at it, encouraging better mental and physical health.

Introducing the ASICS 2x5 Habit - a program designed to encourage kiwis to keep their running resolutions with a 2x5 habit - a commitment to running (or walking) 5kms twice a week, with added incentives along the way.

Taking inspiration from ASICS ambassador and local morale booster William Waiirua, who started his running journey during the first New Zealand lockdown and has been running every day since, the program is aimed at incentivising first time runners and those who need help sticking to new habits. Sixty-five per cent of those who have registered for the 2x5 habit are starting their running journey in 2022, with participants already completing more than 17,000kms this year.

Waiirua has never identified as a runner, but credits the daily habit to increasing his mental health and putting him in a positive mindset to tackle the day.

“I’m not a runner. Even after 600 days of jogging, I still don’t fell like I’m a runner. But one thing I’m very very certain of, is that I feel absolutely amazing and I owe it all to jyoghhhhing (as I say!)

“The key to success is on this journey is simple - two c’s: consistency and commitment. Running has become part of my every day routine now, and I love it! It’s amazing for my mental wellbeing. It’s like an active meditation, it gives me clarity and keeps me focused.”

Registering to be part of the 2x5 Habit gives you access to weekly text tips from people who have been through the journey before, as well as a digital running toolkit, with all the resources you need to start (and continue) on your running journey.

If you complete two eligible activities in a week, you go in the draw to win weekly spot prizes. Complete eight activities in a month and you go in the draw to win ASICS shoes. To keep you going longer, ASICS is also offering a chance to win a trip for two to Rarotonga if you complete 2 x 5km activities (run or walk) for a minimum of 35 weeks. Do it for 52 weeks (or if you hit 520km) of the year, you’ll get an extra chance to win.

Visit the ASICS website to register for the 2x5 habit and download the RunKeeper app to track your exercise. Then the rest is up to you! Registrations are open until Easter.

Stay in it and get going!

Check out William’s running journey on

YouTube

.

