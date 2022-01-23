MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Update – 23 January

We have no new cases of COVID-19 to report in MidCentral as at 1pm on Sunday 23 January 2022.

Yesterday, 406 tests were processed across the rohe. All close contacts have so far returned negative tests with Day 5 tests currently underway. COVID-19 has not been detected in wastewater results, this is not unexpected as our confirmed case is not using the central sewerage system.



We continue to encourage people to follow the advice on the Ministry of Health website if they have visited any of the high-risk locations of interest connected to the positive Omicron case.



For the latest locations of interest please visit the Ministry of Health website here: https://bit.ly/LOIMDHB



We continue to encourage anyone in our community to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 tests are available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am - 4pm all weekend.



COVID-19 tests may also be available at select General Practices for people with COVID-19 symptoms.



More information about where to get tested visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for first, second, booster and paediatric doses are available over the weekend at our two central walk-in clinics.

Palmerston North Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (Palmerston North), 38 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North, 8.30am to 4pm and at the Horowhenua AP&I Show Pop-Up Clinic at the Horowhenua Event Centre in Levin from 9am to 4pm.

Alongside these clinics, you are able to receive your COVID-19 vaccine from select pharmacies and other healthcare providers. We will update the community on pop-up testing and vaccination sites this week as details are confirmed.

For a complete list of clinics, please visit www.HealthPoint.co.nz

© Scoop Media

