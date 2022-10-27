Masters Games Getting Spotted With Melanoma New Zealand

The Downer New Zealand Masters Games is helping sport-loving Kiwis stay safe in the sun this summer through an official partnership with Melanoma New Zealand.

Melanoma New Zealand is the official charity partner for the 2023 Games, and the only charity in NZ solely dedicated to preventing avoidable deaths and suffering caused by melanoma.

Games Manager Heather Cox says the partnership is a natural fit for the Games, aligning well with the Games vision of seeing more people play longer.

“We want all our Games participants to be safe while playing sports and relaxing at the Games Village. We will be helping Melanoma New Zealand promote their cause, and they will be offering free cancer spot checks and advice from their Spot Check Van at the Games.”

Melanoma New Zealand chief executive Andrea Newland says the partnership with the Downer New Zealand Masters Games is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness among Masters athletes and their supporters.

“New Zealand has the worst rate of melanoma in the world. Yet most skin cancers are preventable, and if recognised and treated early enough, melanoma is almost always curable.

“Each year, more than 6000 people are diagnosed with melanoma in New Zealand, and around 300 people will die from it, says Andrea Newland.

“Since launching the Spot Check Van in 2021, Melanoma New Zealand has seen more than 6500 people and found more than 900 suspicious skin lesions, including around 100 potential melanomas referred on for clinical review. The chances of developing skin cancer, including melanoma, increase with age. Prevention and early detection are key, so it is important to protect your skin from UV radiation and to check skin regularly for any new or changing spots.”

The 2023 Downer New Zealand Masters Games will be held in Whanganui from 3 - 12 February. Early bird registrations are now open until 11 December, with a special ‘local’ discount for Whanganui residents by entering the promo code ‘LOCAL’ code when registering online at www.nzmg.com. Entry is open to anyone 20 years and older, with 20 sports available to people aged 20-30 years old.

Participants will be able to get updates on where Melanoma New Zealand’s Spot Check Van will be during the Games via the official Games app. They can also donate to Melanoma New Zealand when they register.

Melanoma New Zealand’s Awareness Week campaign “Get Spotted” is this week from Tuesday 25 October to Monday 31 October. Visit www.melanoma.org.nz for more information.

