News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

‘SOS!: Support Our Services’ Appeal Launched By Insight Endometriosis In Midst Of Health System Crisis

Monday, 1 May 2023, 7:29 pm
Press Release: Insight Endometriosis

Stories of a health system in crisis are everywhere, causing massive impacts on the 180,000 in Aoteoroa New Zealand with endometriosis.

As a result, the services of national charity Insight Endometriosis are in hot demand. The charity, established in 1999, empowers people with information so they can make their own decisions about their health. Giving people the tools to advocate for themselves with health professionals, they also connect people with others so no-one feels alone.

Annette Evans, Manager/Educator for Insight Endometriosis says, “Everywhere are stories of an overloaded health system, and it’s getting worse. More and more people are looking for help. Yet there is no Government funding for community-based services like ours”.

A typical community quote is: “I was losing all hope in the system and had nowhere else to turn. Insight Endometriosis gave me support and reminded me that I was not alone.”

Annette says “Community generosity will enable us to Strengthen Our Services so we can be there for anyone in Aotearoa with endometriosis. Those in pain. Those feeling uncertain. Those needing information. Anyone who just wants to talk with others that understand, because they’re going through it all too.”

Those interested in supporting the ‘SOS!’ appeal can do so at the Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/help-people-with-endometriosis-get-the-info

The charity also invites people to inspire generosity by sharing the campaign on social media, with friends and whānau, at workplaces and schools, because endometriosis affects everyone in all facets of life.

The Generosity Generator national crowdfunding campaign runs from Monday 1 May – Friday 12 May. Insight Endometriosis would like to thank The Funding Network NZ, Givealittle, Chorus and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) for their support.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Insight Endometriosis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Binoy Kampmark: Barry Humphries: Misunderstood Anarchist Of Culture

He was always a step ahead, his mind geared not only for the next move, but the next sequence ... He created an antipodean version of dada art [who] confused, baffled and enraged audiences with his polymathic, panoramic reach. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces

The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>


WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 