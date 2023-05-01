‘SOS!: Support Our Services’ Appeal Launched By Insight Endometriosis In Midst Of Health System Crisis

Stories of a health system in crisis are everywhere, causing massive impacts on the 180,000 in Aoteoroa New Zealand with endometriosis.

As a result, the services of national charity Insight Endometriosis are in hot demand. The charity, established in 1999, empowers people with information so they can make their own decisions about their health. Giving people the tools to advocate for themselves with health professionals, they also connect people with others so no-one feels alone.

Annette Evans, Manager/Educator for Insight Endometriosis says, “Everywhere are stories of an overloaded health system, and it’s getting worse. More and more people are looking for help. Yet there is no Government funding for community-based services like ours”.

A typical community quote is: “I was losing all hope in the system and had nowhere else to turn. Insight Endometriosis gave me support and reminded me that I was not alone.”

Annette says “Community generosity will enable us to Strengthen Our Services so we can be there for anyone in Aotearoa with endometriosis. Those in pain. Those feeling uncertain. Those needing information. Anyone who just wants to talk with others that understand, because they’re going through it all too.”

Those interested in supporting the ‘SOS!’ appeal can do so at the Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/help-people-with-endometriosis-get-the-info

The charity also invites people to inspire generosity by sharing the campaign on social media, with friends and whānau, at workplaces and schools, because endometriosis affects everyone in all facets of life.

The Generosity Generator national crowdfunding campaign runs from Monday 1 May – Friday 12 May. Insight Endometriosis would like to thank The Funding Network NZ, Givealittle, Chorus and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) for their support.

© Scoop Media

