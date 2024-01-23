Nix Unwanted Niggles With Hydragun – Premium Products To Eliminate Pain And Boost Recovery

Don’t let painful niggles slow you down this sunny season, get your joints on track with targeted massage products from Hydragun – fast, targeted pain relief that lets you get on with the life you love!

If a busy yet sedentary lifestyle is your nemesis, the Hydragun StretchPad is the easiest way to unwind! A true gamechanger, the StretchPad is a heated stretching massager that offers whole-body tension release at the push of a button – the ideal solution for long hours spent sitting or standing with little time to shift position or posture.

No time to stretch? No problem! With seven fully automated stretching and massage routines, the StretchPad gently lifts, pulls, pushes, twists, rolls and adjusts the body to help release stiffness and tension from neck to hips. Three intensity levels allow you to choose your preferred setting to get the perfect amount of pressure, as well as the ideal depth and intensity for your stretch. Simply lie back and let the StretchPad work its magic!

The ultimate crusader for chronic pain and limited mobility, the StretchPad is an effective, practical choice when mobility or balance issues cause difficulty stretching. With assisted stretching routines to promote flexibility, the StretchPad provides full body support throughout, alongside an infrared heating feature to relax muscles, increase blood flow and provide soothing relief for aches and pains.

If stress thwarts your sleep, the StretchPad is also the perfect partner to wind down with at bedtime. By activating the parasympathetic nervous system, the StretchPad’s stretching and massage routines can assist in slowing down heart and breathing rates, while promoting the release of stress-busting and mood-enhancing endorphins. Sweet dreams all round!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The StretchPad is all about making life easier, which is why it offers easy set up, easy clean up and easy storage! Simply unfold the StretchPad, plug it in, select your settings and get ready for an awesome stretch. Made from ultra smooth skin-friendly premium vegan leather, the StretchPad is a breeze to maintain – just wipe down with a slightly damp cloth when required. Even better, the StretchPad folds up into a compact package so you can tuck it away when you’re done.

Whether you’re feeling stiff at the end of a long day, recovering from surgery or injury, or feeling the burn post workout or training, nix aches and pains with the new second-generation Hydragun HeatPulse Knee Massager 2 – the versatile, multi-joint solution! Offering targeted pain relief delivered in a flash, use the HeatPulse Knee 2 for a 30-minute heated massage each day for a soothing combination of heat and vibration, designed for recovery and relief from arthritis, joint injuries and post-surgery care, or high impact sports.

New and improved, the HeatPulse Knee 2 gets hotter – and stays hotter – for longer. Boasting next-gen HeatLast™ infrared graphene technology, the HeatPulse Knee 2 provides more than three hours of gentle, steady warmth to the knee, elbow or shoulder joint. Simply choose the heat level that works for you – up to 70ºC!

With a pulse vibration to stimulate blood circulation and provide lasting relief from tightness, soreness and pain, the HeatPulse Knee 2 can help manage arthritis-related chronic joint tension, stiffness and pain, as well as provide quick relief during flare-ups. For those with joint injuries or requiring post-surgery care, the HeatPulse Knee 2 can reduce inflammation and boost tissue recovery, while recovery from high impact sports is sped up alongside managing overexertion of elbow, shoulder or knee joints after strenuous use.

Additional upgrades to the HeatPulse Knee 2 include double the battery life – lasting up to three hours (six 30-minute sessions) on a single charge, as well as repositioned vibrating cores to target the entire joint, not just the kneecap. The updated user interface provides temperature, vibration and battery life information at a glance, while improved fit allows for limbs for all sizes – longer straps for larger limbs and a new buckle design for slimmer ones such as elbows.

And go full circle with your pain relief with the Hydragun Thermosleeve – a 360º hot/cold compression sleeve made from plush hydrogel that relieves joint and limb pain naturally, instantly and fuss-free. Use the Thermosleeve for just 10 minutes each day to treat acute pain from muscle strains and sprains, joint injuries or tendinitis, or chronic pain or tension triggered by arthritis, muscle aches, cramps and spasms or tendinosis.

A breeze to use, store the Thermosleeve in the freezer, or heat it in the microwave for 10 seconds. Wear it as a sleeve or hold it directly on the sore body part as an ice/heat pack. Set your timer for 10 minutes then relax while the Thermosleeve does the hard work! Use it cold to reduce swelling or provide acute pain relief, or warm the Thermosleeve to increase blood flow, reduce soreness and stiffness or provide relief from chronic pain.

The non-toxic, antimicrobial formulation allows for easy care, with a clean dry and comfortable high-performance recycled fabric blend. Available in sizes Small, Medium and Large, there’s a Thermosleeve to fit every body!

Hydragun StretchPad (RRP $749), HeatPulse Knee Massager 2 (RRP $269) and Thermosleeve (RRP $89) are available now.

For more information, visit www.hydragun.co.nz

© Scoop Media

