Bupa To Provide $580,000 In Funding Support For Local Community Organisations

Community organisations across New Zealand will have the opportunity to share in a total of $580,000 in grants, aimed at supporting programs that contribute positively to mentally healthy and sustainable societies.

Individual organisations will be able to access up to $10,000 as part of the Bupa Foundation’s Community Grants Program which started in 2019 and has now committed more than $1.5 million to support communities across Australia and New Zealand that are helping prevent and control mental and physical diseases via nature-based and peer-support initiatives.

Michael Burgess, Bupa Director Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, said supporting community organisations is a vital part of Bupa’s aim of creating a healthy planet for healthy people.

"These grants are not just much-needed funds for organisations doing great work in our community; they also represent Bupa’s commitment to its founding purpose of helping people to live longer, healthier, happier lives and to make a better world.

“As a health and care company, we know we need to work with others if we are going to help create a healthier planet for healthier people. And we need to take actions both large and small, particularly in local communities,” he said.

In 2023, the Bupa Foundation awarded $400,000 to groups such as Big Brother and Big Sisters of Rotorua, Blind Low Vision NZ, Skylight Trust and the Youth Climate Collective in New Zealand. Over the past year, these programs have demonstrated the profound impact that dedicated community organisations can have on the well-being of our society and environment.

"By expanding the Community Grants program by more than $130,000 in 2024 we are hoping to help make an even greater difference over the coming year and we encourage organisations who want to expand their impact to express their interest," he said.

Community organisations can apply for a grant here with Applications closing Friday 6 September 2024.

About Bupa Asia Pacific:

Bupa is an international healthcare group which has been committed to a purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world for more than 70 years.

Bupa Asia Pacific operates in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, supporting about 7.3 million customers through a broad range of health and care services including health insurance, aged care, dental, medical, optical and hearing services.

Employing more than 22,000 people in the region, we believe that we can make a real difference to the lives of customers through our values, purpose and the way that we deliver personalised care.

Over the past 17+ years we have invested more than AUD$36 million in partnerships and programs focused on improving health of communities across Australia.

