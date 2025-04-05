CoEHAR Publishes The World’s First Study Assessing The Impact Of Modified-Risk Products On Eye Health

Catania, April 2, 2025 – Toxic compounds released by cigarette smoke are linked to inflammation and oxidative stress in the eye, both of which are risk factors for more severe ocular diseases. But what happens to smokers who switch to modified-risk products? An international team of researchers, led by CoEHAR in Catania, has conducted the world’s first study analyzing the effects of modified-risk tobacco products on the human cornea using a clinically relevant research model. The results highlighted significant differences in inflammatory response and oxidative stress levels.

Key Findings:

Heated tobacco products (HTPs) show lower levels of oxidative stress and inflammatory markers in ocular tissues compared to traditional cigarettes.

Cigarette smoke remains the most harmful for eye health, increasing the risk of inflammation and oxidative damage.

Smoking is a confirmed risk factor for corneal epithelial diseases, as demonstrated by data from two experimental models under clinically relevant conditions.

Although cigarette smoke significantly inflames the corneal epithelium—causing redness, tearing, and serving as a risk factor for glaucoma, cataracts, and other ocular diseases—there are still few studies that fully investigate the effects of smoking and modified-risk products on vision.

A groundbreaking study published in Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS) has evaluated the effects of heated tobacco products on eye health, shedding light on both their potential benefits and residual risks compared to traditional cigarettes. For the study, human corneal tissue was used, and the results were subsequently validated in a classic cell culture model.

“The uniqueness of this study lies in the use of untargeted proteomics, a methodology designed to identify all proteins involved in the different toxicity mechanisms of traditional cigarettes and heated tobacco products,” explains Prof. Giovanni Li Volti, Director of CoEHAR in Catania and one of the study’s authors. “This analysis specifically highlighted that the amount of oxidized proteins following exposure to heated tobacco products was significantly lower compared to traditional cigarettes.”

In other words, heated tobacco products present a different toxicity profile—not only due to a reduction in harmful substances but also because they release different compounds that have distinct effects on corneas and cells.

The study provides new insights into the biological responses triggered by alternative nicotine products, helping to guide future public health policies and smoking cessation strategies. While alternative products may reduce some risks associated with smoking, experts emphasize the need for further long-term studies to fully understand their impact on eye health.

