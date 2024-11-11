Cancer Therapy Pioneer Invests In Christchurch’s BioTech Manufacturing Future

BioOra, a New Zealand-based biotech company specialising in novel cancer treatments, has selected Christchurch for its state-of-the-art biotech manufacturing base. The new facility located within the city’s Te Papa Hauora Health Precinct will enable BioOra to further their goal of creating an immunotherapy centre of excellence. The site will provide equitable access to this highly innovative cancer therapy as part of a national rollout, with a stated goal of affordable access to New Zealanders through the public system.

“With this new manufacturing facility, we can scale up production of these life-saving therapies to solve major health problems. Commercialising CAR-T in the outpatient setting, with superior safety data, excellent efficacy, and at lower cost using automated manufacturing will be game-changing, for patients, the industry and for Christchurch’s economy,” says Managing Director John Robson.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell therapy (CAR-T) is a groundbreaking and potent cancer treatment that involves modifying a patient’s T-cells to seek out and destroy cancer cells. CAR-T therapy has shown remarkable success in treating certain types of blood cancers, offering hope for patients with otherwise limited treatment options.

BioOra’s lead product is a novel, third generation CAR-T therapy developed in collaboration with the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research that is currently in a Phase II clinical trial in New Zealand. Its key advantages over other CAR-T therapies are its superior safety profile, which allows patients to receive treatment in an out-patient setting, and its automated manufacturing process, which allows for a scalable repeatable production model, which helps to lower the cost of the therapy itself.

This leap forward for health care technology and education, research and development locally has the potential to democratise innovative cancer care in New Zealand. Cancer treatment is typically expensive and limited to major centres. This commitment will see BioOra expand their manufacturing and research and development teams in Ōtautahi Christchurch , rapidly growing operations and improving access to lifesaving therapies as the city’s emerging centre for biotechnology innovation and research evolves.

“The long-term plan is to create an immunotherapy centre of excellence where novel CAR-Ts are discovered, developed, and administered in Christchurch. The lease signing is the first commitment in a pipeline of business decisions, triggering the hiring of multiple production specialists and will lead to an increase in research and development locally. It also attracts innovators in the immunotherapy space internationally and will enhance the health ecosystem in Christchurch,” says Martin Cudd, ChristchurchNZ General Manager of Innovation and Business Growth.

“Currently CAR-T therapy is not available in New Zealand. The commercial potential for CAR-T therapy is substantial, with the global market projected to grow significantly. As of 2023, the market size was approximately USD$3.5 billion and forecast to reach around USD$10.5 billion by 2030,” says Cudd.

The investment in the first year is expected to be about $10.5 million, with the potential for larger GDP gains for the city as the business develops. PWC have projected that once BioOra is delivering treatment, it will contribute about $250 million a year to the city’s GDP. BioOra is also aiming to save the lives of 250 New Zealanders a year.

Currently, CAR-T therapies have been shown to be effective for certain blood cancers, including lymphomas, leukaemia, and multiple myeloma but the applications are widening.

“Globally, the opportunities for CAR-T therapies are expanding beyond hematologic conditions. Clinical trials are exploring their potential in treating solid tumours and autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, sclerosis, and certain types of arthritis. This expansion could significantly broaden the benefits and market potential of CAR-T therapies in the coming years,” says Robson.

Bringing BioOra to Ōtautahi Christchurch has been a collaborative effort between BioOra, investor Bridgewest Ventures NZ, and the city, which connected the businesses with developers, investors, technical experts, and government officials as well as helping find a suitable site for the manufacturing facility.

“This collaboration has been vital in our decision-making and in bringing this opportunity to Christchurch,” says Robson. “Together we are driving innovation in this future-facing city, and we look forward to seeing how our work to accelerate and democratise healthcare can encourage others to seek opportunity in Christchurch. We want to thank ChristchurchNZ for their tireless support over the last year as we reviewed options and plans, and for working so hard to showcase the city, its potential, and in helping to identify suitable locations from which to operate. We’re very excited for the next phase of our adventure in the city, and for the many new jobs that we aim to create in the biotech sector.”

BioOra will begin work on final designs and the subsequent build-out of its manufacturing site from November, with plans to hire additional staff and begin work on process development and research

into other cancer therapies. They then plan to rapidly expand their immunotherapy offering, improving outcomes for patients facing a myriad of diseases. This could include expanding access to patients from beyond New Zealand, growing the profile of Christchurch’s emerging health tech sector. BioOra operate in partnership with the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research and will maintain production for all clinical trial patients and joint research and development from the shared facilities at the Institute in Wellington.

