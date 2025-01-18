Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Customs Street Dentist Offers Advanced Cosmetic and Hygienist Services in Auckland

Saturday, 18 January 2025, 5:39 am
Press Release: Customs Street Dentist

Auckland, NZ – Customs Street Dentist, located in Auckland’s Central Business District, is providing comprehensive dental care with a focus on cosmetic dentistry and professional hygienist services. The practice aims to enhance dental health and aesthetics through advanced techniques and personalised treatments.

The Customs Street cosmetic dentists specialise in a range of treatments, including porcelain veneers, clear aligners, teeth whitening, and dental crowns. These services are tailored to address individual needs, helping patients achieve brighter, more aligned smiles. The practice also offers trial smile consultations, allowing patients to preview potential results before committing to a treatment plan.

In addition, Auckland dental hygienists at Customs Street Dentist provide professional cleaning services designed to maintain oral health and prevent gum disease. Utilising advanced airflow technology with warmed water and fine powder, the hygienists deliver a comfortable, spa-like experience while effectively removing plaque and tartar buildup.

Conveniently located in the historic Dilworth Building at 5 Customs Street East, Customs Street Dentist offers easy accessibility for city residents and professionals. Appointments can be booked online or by contacting the clinic directly.

For more information on the available cosmetic dentistry or dental hygienist services, visit the Customs Street Dentist website.

