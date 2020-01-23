Advertising transparency on Facebook
Green Party welcome Labour signing
up to advertising transparency on Facebook
“We
welcome Labour joining us in voluntarily opting into new
transparency rules for advertising on Facebook”, Green
Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.
"We believe in
a thriving democracy where New Zealanders can see where
information is coming from, how it's being used and who is
paying for it. People have the right to honest political
discussion.
“Increasingly we’ve seen overseas that
misinformation and lies are spread online to achieve
election wins.
“It is critical that we do all we can to
protect New Zealand’s healthy democracy from this sort of
toxic campaigning.”
Note: The Green Party voluntarily
signed up to transparent advertising rules on Facebook in
October 2019.
