2020 election critical for people and planet

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 3:08 pm
The Green Party has welcomed today’s announcement by the Prime Minister that the 2020 election date will be September 19.

“Knowing the date of the election gives New Zealanders plenty of time to think about the future they want for their kids and grandkids,” Green Party Co-Leader Jams Shaw said today.

“We’re looking forward to getting out into communities to share with people what we’ve achieved in two years of government with just eight MPs.

“We have a track record of change that we’re very proud of. We’ll be asking New Zealanders to think about how much further and faster we could go with just a few more Greens in government.”

Marama Davidson said the Green Party is ready for the campaign: “We are looking forward to campaigning on our track record in Govt, and to winning a mandate to go further and faster to reduce emissions, protect nature, and ensure everyone has enough to thrive.

“Climate change and inequality are at the forefront of political debate around the world and we look forward to a robust and honest debate about how we address these challenges.

“2020 will be a historic election which will see people vote on two referendums as well as their representatives in Parliament. We urge people to check their enrolment and make a plan to vote this year.”

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>


 

Coronavirus: Health Staff To Meet China Flights

Public health staff will begin meeting flights from China from tomorrow to actively look for signs of the novel coronavirus and provide advice, information and reassurance to passengers. More>>

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

