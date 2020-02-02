Parliament

Mike Moore “one of the great New Zealanders” – Peters

Sunday, 2 February 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters has lauded former Prime Minister Mike Moore as “one of the great New Zealanders”.

“Mike spent every day of his life trying to make things better for New Zealand and New Zealanders,” Mr Peters said.

“From the time he was elected to Parliament at the age of 23, to his final year on this earth, he was constantly thinking about how to advance New Zealand’s interests.

“Mike will be very sorely missed by everyone who knew him. He was a warm, passionate, funny, mischievous man, and my condolences go out to his wife Yvonne and the rest of his family.

“Mike was the rare politician whose outlook was improved by his life in politics. Mike seriously grew in the job. He took to heart the idea that it was his job to learn more about the issues, and evolve his views over time. He never stopped learning, which is rare in politics.

“Many New Zealanders will have fond memories of his political career – whether his championing of lamb burgers, his witty turn of phrase, his restless energy, or his passion for helping New Zealanders of all walks of life.

“By the time he left Parliament, Mike was a champion of the role that trade can play in lifting people out of poverty and improving living standards.

“As Foreign Minister, it’s important to acknowledge Mike’s role on the international stage: as the only New Zealander to lead the World Trade Organisation, and then as New Zealand’s Ambassador to the United States.

“Everywhere he went, people saw the passion Mike had for New Zealand and connecting it to the world,” Mr Peters said.

“The following quote which Mike loved was typical of his worldview: ‘Well it works in practice, let’s see if it works in theory!’”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


