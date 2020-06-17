While Kiwis Lose Jobs, Are Incompetent Bureaucrats Safe?

“New Zealanders who were laid off as a result of the lockdown will be justifiably angry if incompetent health bureaucrats aren’t shown the door,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

Two women who travelled from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 after being given a compassionate exemption to leave a managed isolation facility.

“The Prime Minister and Health Minister have pointed the finger at the Ministry of Health. So, who will be held accountable?

“At least 37,500 New Zealanders have lost work through no fault of their own as a result of the lockdown recommended by the Ministry of Health.

“Those job losses are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Kiwis made huge sacrifices because the Ministry of Health told them that it was necessary.

“Now health bureaucrats have undermined those sacrifices. Will the people responsible lose their jobs?

“It would be unconscionable if no one was held to account for this stuff up.”

