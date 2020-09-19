Cheaper Power And Fewer Emissions Under National

National is presenting a pragmatic energy policy which looks to the future, lowers Kiwis’ power bills, and supports the energy sector as innovative leaders, National’s Energy & Resources spokesperson Jonathan Young says.

“Labour’s decision to shut the door on future oil and gas exploration has been estimated to cost the New Zealand economy $30 billion and 3000 jobs in Taranaki alone.

“All that pain is occurring without even seeing emissions reduce.

“With the economy now in the most severe recession New Zealand has ever experienced, we need a Government that delivers affordable and reliable energy, while continuing to strive for a net-zero future in 2050.

“Over the past two years we have witnessed a steady increase in energy prices and increased consumption of imported coal as a result of Labour’s ill-thought-out oil and gas ban.

National will:

Overturn the Government’s costly and harmful oil and gas ban

Investigate new technologies that can support a transition to a net-zero emissions economy such as carbon capture and storage

Support a case-by-case assessment for mining proposals on lower-quality conservation land that meet a ‘net conservation benefit’

Repeal the RMA and implement an environmental legal and regulatory framework that is less complex and provides more certainty to all stakeholders

“Labour has only delivered more coal, higher energy prices and higher emissions over the past three years,” Mr Young says

“National will work hard to ensure energy is affordable, our dependence on coal is reduced and less hard-working Kiwis lose their jobs.

“We support responsible mining that can demonstrate a net positive contribution to the economy, to the environment, and to society.

“National will deliver pragmatic energy policy that is better for the environment and consumers’ bank balances.”

