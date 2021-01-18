Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Big Questions About Vaccine Contracts

Monday, 18 January 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government needs to explain whether the New Zealand’s timeline for delivery of Covid 19 vaccines is based on supply constraints or because we’ve signed contracts that give the drug companies discretion to decide which countries need vaccines most,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It would seem to be an astonishing admission that we have negotiated contracts that give drug companies the freedom to make decisions about who receives vaccines and when for any other reason than their ability to supply contracted volumes of them, but that’s what COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins essentially told Mike Hosking on NewstalkZB this morning.

“Asked why other countries were already receiving vaccines, the Minister said part of the reason was ‘the manufacturers are focusing on sending them to the countries where people are dying every day, and you can understand that.’

“Why are they doing that? Is it because those countries have paid more per dose to get them sooner? Or are the drug companies making value judgments about who deserves them?

“The Minister’s answer implies that we have signed contracts that allow the manufacturers to prioritise other countries over us based on their severity of Covid 19.

“Is that the case?

“If so, it’s entirely possible those countries’ populations will be vaccinated and able to resume normal activities far sooner than New Zealand will.

“While New Zealand has, thankfully, not experienced the loss of life many others have, our experience of Covid 19 has not been easy.

“Thousands of people have lost jobs and businesses.

“We relied on the Government to negotiate vaccine contracts as strongly as possible on our behalf, but an impression is emerging that we’ve negotiated poorly.

“Have we agreed to receive our vaccines later than others to save money, or because our domestic situation is not as severe as in other countries?

“A lot has changed since November when Chris Hipkins proclaimed ‘I think we’re in a very good place to ensure that as vaccines start to come to market New Zealand will be at the front of the queue getting vaccines.’

“Latest data from Bloomberg shows 51 countries have administered almost 40 million doses of vaccine.

“Did they receive their doses at the drug companies’ compassionate discretion or because their Governments negotiated better deals?”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 