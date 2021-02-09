Airport Flyer Must Run To The Hutt

National List MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop is welcoming news that Metlink will bring the airport flyer service in-house and run it as part of the public transport service, but is insisting it must run to and from Lower Hutt.

“I’ve been campaigning on changes to the flyer for quite some time. The old service was unsatisfactory as it was not on the real time information boards, was not on the Metlink website, and it did not accept Snapper Cards.

The regional council has insisted over many years that they had no interest in running a service to and from the airport, so today’s back-down is good news, Mr Bishop says.

“It is, however, disappointing that the regional council’s decision to take the flyer in-house after many years of insisting it couldn’t will mean a delay of over a year to the rolling out of the new service in Wellington.

“Hutt residents will also be very disappointed to learn the new service will not run to the Hutt. This is a slap in the face for Hutt local ratepayers and I intend to campaign against this backward decision.

“The flyer was a valued transport option to the Hutt and I am looking forward to working with Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry and other elected leaders in the city to make sure the Hutt is part of the new regional council run flyer service.”

