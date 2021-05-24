Judith Collins Congratulates New Governor-General
Monday, 24 May 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Judith Collins
welcomes the appointment of Dame Cynthia (Cindy) Kiro as New
Zealand’s 22nd Governor-General.
“I would like to
congratulate Dame Cindy on her new appointment. I have had
the pleasure of working with Dame Cindy previously on the
Casino Control Authority.
“Prior to her appointment,
Dame Cindy has been the Chief Executive of the Royal Society
Te Apārangi where she has worked to advance and promote
research and scholarly activity in science, technology and
the humanities.
“Dame Cindy has made a significant
contribution to New Zealand over her career in education and
health.
“I would also like to acknowledge and thank
Dame Patsy Reddy for her time as New Zealand’s
Governor-General. Dame Patsy has done a wonderful job and
has left a fine legacy for Dame Cindy to
follow.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Bob Dylan At 80
Bob Dylan turns 80 today. And at such a moment, are we gathered here to praise him, or to bury him and erect a monument? A bit of both, I guess. Also, there’s always been a further purpose to the what, how, and why of Dylanology in that it serves to validate one’s own life experience and debts to the great man... More>>