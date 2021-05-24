Judith Collins Congratulates New Governor-General

Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Judith Collins welcomes the appointment of Dame Cynthia (Cindy) Kiro as New Zealand’s 22nd Governor-General.

“I would like to congratulate Dame Cindy on her new appointment. I have had the pleasure of working with Dame Cindy previously on the Casino Control Authority.

“Prior to her appointment, Dame Cindy has been the Chief Executive of the Royal Society Te Apārangi where she has worked to advance and promote research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities.

“Dame Cindy has made a significant contribution to New Zealand over her career in education and health.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Dame Patsy Reddy for her time as New Zealand’s Governor-General. Dame Patsy has done a wonderful job and has left a fine legacy for Dame Cindy to follow.”

