Taxpayers Shouldn’t Foot MIQ Bill For Mariners
Friday, 16 July 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
New Zealanders abroad who can’t get a MIQ spot for love
or money will be outraged to hear that Covid-19 positive
mariners are getting a free ride on the taxpayer,
National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop
says.
“If mariners are going to take up valuable MIQ
space, space that could be used by Kiwis desperately trying
to get home or for those who will fill labour shortages,
they should pay for it. Simple as that.
“Kiwis
coming home have to pay, what’s the justification that
these mariners get a free ride?
“The administration
of MIQ is a mess.
“There are computer bots snapping
up spots left, right and centre, despite the Government
claiming the practice has been stopped; there is spare
capacity going unused on a daily bases; and invoices take
ages to be sent and then paid.
“The Government has
been managing MIQ for more than a year now, there’s no
reason it’s still a shambles except for Labour’s
incompetence.”
© Scoop Media
