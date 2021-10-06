Nurturing The Gangs Doesn’t Work
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The current gang member-driven outbreak of COVID-19 is
the logical conclusion of the Government's tending and
nurturing approach,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Tending and nurturing is the translation
of Operation Tauwhiro that was supposed to take on the
gangs.
“I asked the Prime Minister in Parliament
about this back in February, and she ducked and dived but
the truth is the Government has a program that's designed to
tend and nurture gangs.
“Meanwhile, they paid gang
members to run bogus programs with no outcomes to stop
people taking drugs the gangs themselves were selling, using
money that had been confiscated off the gangs for selling
drugs, supposedly as a punishment.
“Then they let
gang members isolate at home when everyone else had to go to
MIQ. Now we wonder why we have an anti-social group of New
Zealanders who are flouting the laws and spreading the virus
and undermining the efforts of every other law-abiding
person in this country.
“The Government has the wear
the responsibility for this outbreak continuing, driven on
by the behaviour of gang members which they themselves have
tended and nurtured over the past four
years.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill
One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>
Covid-19, 6/10: 1,420 Overall Cases, Waikato Spread
39 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered today, 30 in Auckland and 9 in Waikato. Of 1,385 Auckland cases, 1,068 have recovered. 2,100,000+ Kiwis have been fully vaccinated so far... More>>