Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Talking Drivel On Saliva

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 12:07 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Ministry of Health couldn’t order a pizza, let alone contract saliva testing, as new revelations surface that it is still trying to work out if its contracted saliva tests are reliable,” says ACT leader David Seymour.

“It's time for the Government to finally get real, put the Ministry of Health in its place, and install a multi-agency, public and private sector Epidemic Response Unit that can transparently contract the right technology to respond to COVID.

“It all goes back to David Clark. The cult of Ashley was created because the elected Minster of Health was so weak he might as well go mountain biking at the other end of the country. What’s followed is Ministry of Health hegemony that’s kept useful thinking and technologies at bay for too long.

As Stuff reported this morning, leaked documents show that the Ministry still didn’t know if its tests contracted from Asia Pacific Health Group were accurate. It was still attempting to get enough samples to test the accuracy of the tests.

“It’s breathtaking stuff. At least now we know why the Government was contracting saliva testing by the tens of thousands and delivering them by the dozen.

“I asked Ashley Bloomfield if the contract with Asia Pacific Health Group was performing. At that time the Government had contracted 20,000 saliva tests per week and was performing a few dozen a month. He said it was performing.

“The Ministry of Health’s standards are so long they should buy a submarine. We hate to think how that procurement would go. What would a non-performing contract be like?

“Here’s a prediction, under Ardern’s leadership there will be no consequences for anyone responsible. Instead, under the COVID-19 Response Public Health Response Amendment Bill (No. 2), the Government is now giving itself the ability to confiscate testing resources that do work. Republic, meet banana."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,622 Overall Cases, Case In Bay Of Plenty


There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland today. 1,153 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,832,277 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 