Mānawatia A Matariki – Celebrating Matariki

Te Tohu o Matariki was presented to the public today by Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, Kelvin Davis and Associate Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage Kiri Allan.

“With Matariki becoming increasingly familiar to all New Zealanders, kōrero arose around the need for a unifying tohu to guide Matariki kaupapa. We are incredibly proud to be able to share that tohu today,” Kelvin Davis said.

Matariki will be officially celebrated as a public holiday for the first time on 24 June.

“Te Tohu o Matariki will guide Matariki kaupapa for future generations and help centre mātauranga Māori at the heart of future Matariki celebrations. Matariki is a taonga, there is a role for all of us in this celebration.

“The tohu symbolises how Matariki weaves us together as people, interconnected through our past, present and future. It is an exciting emblem to help us tell the story of Matariki and begin those conversations about the mātauranga Māori underpinning our new holiday.

The celebration of Matariki is an important step forward for Aotearoa New Zealand in reconciling our past and stepping forward into the future as a modern, Pacific nation.” Kelvin Davis said.

“Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki is a recognition of tikanga Māori, of the Māori view of the world, and a celebration of who we can be as a nation. Matariki is not just a holiday, it is the opportunity for all to stop and reflect,” Kiri Allan said.

“This is an exciting milestone for Aotearoa New Zealand and contributing to a legacy for our mokopuna and future generations. I look forward to seeing more tamariki and New Zealanders learn and embrace what this significant event in the Māori calendar is, and means to so many Māori,” Kiri Allan said.

Alongside the cultural and social benefits from the additional holiday, MBIE estimated the annual economic benefit to the domestic tourism industry to be in the range of $110-$160 million.

© Scoop Media

