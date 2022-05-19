Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Support For First Home Buyers And Renters

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· House price caps for First Home Grants increased in many parts of the country

· House price caps for First Home Loans removed entirely

· Kāinga Whenua Loan cap will also be increased from $200,000 to $500,000

· The Affordable Housing Fund to initially provide support for not-for-profit rental providers

· Significant additional funding to meet existing and planned public and transitional housing costs

Budget 2022 sees more New Zealanders able to access support to get into their first home because of changes to First Home Grants and First Home Loans.

“We are increasing the house price caps for the First Home Grant to align with lower quartile market values for new and existing properties. This recognises the changes in house prices over the past year,” Megan Woods said.

“We are also removing house price caps entirely from the First Home Loan, to provide a greater choice of homes for prospective first home buyers. Income caps and lender requirements are sufficient to ensure that the First Home Loan is used by buyers who need support for a first home.

“We estimate that these changes, along with other changes to the eligibility criteria, will help thousands more first home buyers, with funding available for approximately 7,000 extra First Home Grants and 2,500 extra First Home Loans available every year.

“The house price and income caps will now be reviewed every six months to make sure they continue to stay up to date.

“These changes to help first home buyers builds on our initiatives last year to boost investment in new builds through tax changes and the massive $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund for infrastructure like pipes and roads for new housing, to help overcome the housing crisis we inherited.

“The Kāinga Whenua Loan cap will also be increased from $200,000 to $500,000 to provide more choice and opportunities for people building, relocating, or purchasing a home on whenua Māori,” Megan Woods said.

Associate Housing Minister (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare said this change will make a real difference for whānau.

“Unlocking funding support to help people into homes will reconnect them with their whenua.

“We made a promise as a Government to change the status quo when it comes to Māori housing, and providing more funding options for whānau looking to utilise whenua Māori as effectively as possible is a vital part of that work,” Peeni Henare said.

The changes to the First Home Grant take effect from 19 May 2022. The changes to the First Home Loan and Kāinga Whenua Loan take effect from 1 June 2022.

Affordable Housing Fund

“The Affordable Housing Fund is a new programme to support the development of new affordable homes for low-to-moderate income families and whānau in areas facing the biggest housing supply and affordability challenges,” Megan Woods said.

“This fund will initially help address the needs of New Zealanders who struggle to meet the cost of a market rental but can’t access public housing. The $350 million fund will leverage partnerships with investors, philanthropic organisations, developers, and the affordable housing sector to expand the range of housing options for people whose needs are not currently being met by the market.

“We have seen that rising construction costs are making it harder for many of our providers to deliver affordable housing. This fund will bridge the gap for organisations to get new affordable rental accommodation built,” Megan Woods said.

The first stage of the Affordable Housing Fund will offer $50 million worth of grant funding to not-for-profits to deliver affordable rental housing in Auckland, Tauranga, Rotorua, Napier/Hastings, Wellington, and Nelson/Tasman.

Sustaining public housing

“Budget 2022 is also meeting the $1 billion cost required to support existing and planned public and transitional housing through rent subsidies and rising operational costs for housing providers. This reflects our Government’s commitment to meeting the ongoing costs of providing public housing, as we rebuild the state’s role in this sector.

“Bringing on the largest boost to public housing since the 1970s does not stop at the capital costs of additional homes; ongoing operational funding for Income Related Rent Subsidies is a key part of sustaining those tenancies,” Megan Woods said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Australian Election Toss-up


The foibles of the Aussie electoral system are pretty well-known. The Lucky Country doesn’t have proportional representation. Voting for everyone over 18 is compulsory, but within a preferential system. This means that in the relatively few key seats that decide the final result, it can be the voters’ second, third or fourth ranking preferences that finally get the winner over the 50% line...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 