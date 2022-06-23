Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister To Attend Second United Nations Ocean Conference In Portugal

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker will represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the second United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, which runs from 27 June to 1 July.

The Conference will take stock of progress and aims to galvanise further action towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, to “conserve and sustainably use oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”.

“We were a strong supporter of the adoption of SDG 14. This conference is an important opportunity to renew our commitment to all parts of SDG 14, and our commitment to act together,” David Parker said.

“At the conference I will deliver a statement highlighting New Zealand’s action and partnerships to protect the health and resilience of the ocean.”

David Parker will co-chair a discussion on addressing marine pollution.

“2022 is a vital year for action. We have at long last just seen the conclusion of an important new agreement at the World Trade Organisation on fisheries subsidies, an initiative begun by New Zealand and others over 20 years ago. New frameworks to protect biodiversity are being negotiated, and discussions will be launched on a new treaty to end plastic pollution,” David Parker said.

“I look forward to meeting my counterparts to discuss these important issues, and how we can best work together to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of the ocean.”

After the Lisbon conference, David Parker will travel to Iceland to see the high levels of innovation and automation in its seafood sector and gain insights that could benefit New Zealand’s seafood sector.

Iceland is a world leader in the automation of fisheries processing and maximising the use of fish during processing.

David Parker will tour a range of industry sites during his visit, which has been facilitated by the Iceland Oceans Cluster, an entrepreneurial organisation dedicated to innovation in the seafood industry.

Iceland and New Zealand’s fisheries management systems share many similarities and the visit will build on our existing cooperation in International Fisheries negotiations.

David Parker will also meet Iceland’s Minister for Social Affairs and Labour, Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson, and the CEO of the Icelandic Fisheries Directorate, Ögmundur Knútsson, to discuss labour market issues in fisheries, automation and challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Parliament: Grounds Fully Reopened
Parliament’s grounds have been fully reopened today at a ceremony and community event with mana whenua, members of the public, and representatives of Parliament... More>>


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:



National: Goodfellow To Retire As Party President
Peter Goodfellow today announced he will not seek re-election as President of the National Party at its Annual Conference. Mr Goodfellow will remain as a director on the board for one final term to assist in the transition... More>>

Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 