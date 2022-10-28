First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders

Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority.

“We have consolidated the public health system and now we have a plan to achieve national service coverage and nationally consistent operating policies,” Health Minister Andrew Little said.

“This plan puts into action the Government’s record investment in health from Budget 2022. This Government has increased health spending by more than 40 percent, to $24 billion, since coming to office 2017.

“The plan has been put together by clinicians and health experts and sets out the range of tasks that will be taken over two years to strengthen hospitals, primary care, and tackle the longstanding challenges including workforce shortages,” Andrew Little said.

“Te Pae Tata will lay the foundation for a properly co-ordinated system to better support patients, whether they are at the GP, in hospital, or in some other form of care.”

As well as prioritising workforce and workplace issues, Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora have made specific commitments to improve outcomes in:

Maternity and early years

People with cancer

People living with chronic health conditions

People living with mental distress

“The plan will be financially sustainable and any efficiencies will be ploughed back into more services for patients,” Andrew Little said.

“Having a joint plan for Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, working as equal partners, is a game-changer for Māori and whānau,” Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said.

“It will grow kaupapa Māori services and give Māori a strong voice in a new system focused on improving the disproportionate health outcomes that have long affected our whānau.

“I am proud that Māori voices and hauora expertise will be reflected at every level of our new health system, improving outcomes for Māori and non-Māori across Aotearoa.”

