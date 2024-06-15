Council’s Charlotte Knight Sets Sights On The U.S.A

Gisborne District Council Strategic Planning Manager Charlotte Knight is flying high after being selected for an exchange to the U.S.A at last night’s LGFA Taituarā Excellence Awards in Wellington.

The prestigious Civic Financial Services Overseas Manager Exchange will provide a chance to develop leadership skills and gain valuable insight from counterparts in the United States.

Council Director of Sustainable Futures and Charlotte’s boss Joanna Noble says she’s excited to integrate fresh skills, ideas and other learnings from the exchange in a way that translates to Tairāwhiti.

“We are so excited for this opportunity for Charlotte to further her professional development and bring back valuable knowledge to benefit Te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti and the Gisborne community.

“Through the exchange she will learn new best practices, see different approaches to common issues and build global professional networks. Her participation will also benefit the hosts by offering a fresh perspective on challenges facing local government.

“We’re proud of the mahi we do here, and Charlotte is just one example of the talent and expertise we have at Council.”

The programme, fully funded by sponsor Civic Financial Services, pairs a New Zealand manager with counterparts in another country for a short-term programme, with details and dates for the trip yet to be confirmed.

Charlotte's extensive local government experience, coupled with a commitment to Treaty principles and environmental stewardship, made her the standout candidate.

Taituarā awards support local government excellence through connection, collaboration, and care for the wellbeing of communities.

Organisers praised Charlotte’s application which highlighted not only her own desire for growth but willingness to be an ambassador for local government in New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

