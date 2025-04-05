Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dirt Bikes Recovered, Matamata

Saturday, 5 April 2025, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied:NZ Police

Three stolen dirt bikes ridden dangerously around the Matamata community recently have been recovered by local Police following the execution of warrant in Matamata township yesterday.

The warrant follows incidents of the dirt bikes, stolen from three separate properties, being ridden dangerously around the streets of Matamata. Police have received and responded to numerous reports of these stolen dirt bikes being ridden on footpaths, pulling wheelies on the roads and failing to stop for police when signalled to do so.

Matamata Police have been gathering information in relation to these instances and on Friday 4 April executed a search warrant at a local Matamata property where three stolen bikes were recovered. Follow up investigations are underway, with charges pending.

We will not tolerate this type of dangerous riding behaviour that puts members of the public, and the riders themselves at risk of serious harm on our roads and in our townships. When this does occur, we will act and investigate to hold these offenders to account.

Police thank the community for assisting their enquiries and encourage people to report anti-social motorcycle riding of illegal motorcycles often without wearing helmets or other safety equipment.

We would also like to remind people that It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 