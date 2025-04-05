Dirt Bikes Recovered, Matamata

Supplied:NZ Police

Three stolen dirt bikes ridden dangerously around the Matamata community recently have been recovered by local Police following the execution of warrant in Matamata township yesterday.

The warrant follows incidents of the dirt bikes, stolen from three separate properties, being ridden dangerously around the streets of Matamata. Police have received and responded to numerous reports of these stolen dirt bikes being ridden on footpaths, pulling wheelies on the roads and failing to stop for police when signalled to do so.

Matamata Police have been gathering information in relation to these instances and on Friday 4 April executed a search warrant at a local Matamata property where three stolen bikes were recovered. Follow up investigations are underway, with charges pending.

We will not tolerate this type of dangerous riding behaviour that puts members of the public, and the riders themselves at risk of serious harm on our roads and in our townships. When this does occur, we will act and investigate to hold these offenders to account.

Police thank the community for assisting their enquiries and encourage people to report anti-social motorcycle riding of illegal motorcycles often without wearing helmets or other safety equipment.

We would also like to remind people that It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

