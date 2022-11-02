Parliament

Labour Candidate Joins Underdog National Party In Opposing Labour Government

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 7:33 pm
National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop has welcomed Labour’s Hamilton West by-election candidate to the growing movement opposing the Labour Government.

“While it’s strange to see reports Georgie Dansey attended a protest against the Labour Party so soon after being selected as its candidate in the by-election, National is thrilled to have her support in opposing the Government,” says Mr Bishop.

“According to Stuff, Labour’s candidate was part of a protest today berating senior minister Andrew Little over tertiary education workers’ pay being outstripped by rises in the cost-of-living.

“Rents in Hamilton have shot up by $115 per week under Labour, meaning a family paying the average rent is having to find an extra $6,000 a year than in 2017. Labour’s addiction to wasteful spending has fuelled the cost-of-living crisis that’s hitting Hamilton families in the pocket.

“Labour’s new candidate joins a growing list of Hamilton West Labour candidates who appear to deeply dislike the Labour Party. If Labour’s own candidate can’t support Labour, how can the people of Hamilton West?

“With even Labour’s candidate protesting the Government, it’s clear people in Hamilton West are crying out for change. While National is the underdog in this race after Labour won the seat by more than 6,000 votes, we will campaign relentlessly to offer that change to Hamilton West.

“A strong National MP will be laser-focused on delivering for Hamilton West as part of a Chistopher Luxon-led National team. We’ll address the cost-of-living crisis, restore responsible management of the economy and deliver better outcomes in core services like health and education.”

National will select its candidate for the Hamilton West by-election on Sunday 6 November.

