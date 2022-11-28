More Money, More Talk, No Consequences

More money for retail crime is welcome, but today’s announcement fails to address the core of the issue, that criminals believe that they can operate with impunity under this Government, National's Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“On Saturday, the Prime Minister said that her Government has continually asked what more they can do to restore law and order in New Zealand. Today’s announcement makes it clear that it is completely out of ideas.

"So far this year, there have been 517 ram-raids – equivalent to one every 15 hours. Gang membership is the highest it has ever been, and violent crime is up 21 per cent.

“Labour announced a $6 million Crime Prevention Fund in May, which just seven businesses have benefitted from in the six months since that announcement was made.

“Not only is Labour completely unable to deliver on their announcements, but they aren’t addressing the crux of the issue. This Government is soft on crime, and offenders can operate with impunity.

“It is clear from today’s announcement that Labour’s plan is simply to barricade businesses further rather than enforce proper consequences.

“National has a plan to bring in tougher consequences for our most serious young offenders. Because doing nothing is not helping those young people whose lives are destined for mayhem and misery unless there is a circuit breaker.

"Until the Government toughens up, they will have to continue to fund businesses becoming more and more barricaded until our streets are unrecognisable.

“National is the party of law and order, and we will hold offenders to account.”

