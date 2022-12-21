Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Welcomes Peka Peka To Otaki Expressway Opening

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The opening of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki section of the Kāpiti Expressway this week is a big win for the Wellington region, and marks the completion of another of National’s Roads of National Significance, National's Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The extension on State Highway 1 will serve local communities well and improve a key section of roading heading north out of Wellington.

“The four lane expressway stretches thirteen kilometres and will help reduce congestion, improve safety and support economic growth by moving people and freight along the route more efficiently.

“In addition to faster journey times, it will also ease congestion in Ōtaki and increase safety by separating local and highway traffic.”

The project, along with Transmission Gully, was started under the last National Government.

“National is proud this project is finished and we look forward to the completion of the final stage of the expressway from Ōtaki to North of Levin, which unfortunately Labour has pushed back and is now not expected to be completed until the end of this decade.

“National is proud of the Roads of National Significance programme. A safe, reliable and efficient transport system is the lifeblood of any country and critical to support economic growth. A National Government will continue to invest strongly in our roads to keep New Zealand moving forward.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 