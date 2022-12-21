National Welcomes Peka Peka To Otaki Expressway Opening

The opening of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki section of the Kāpiti Expressway this week is a big win for the Wellington region, and marks the completion of another of National’s Roads of National Significance, National's Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The extension on State Highway 1 will serve local communities well and improve a key section of roading heading north out of Wellington.

“The four lane expressway stretches thirteen kilometres and will help reduce congestion, improve safety and support economic growth by moving people and freight along the route more efficiently.

“In addition to faster journey times, it will also ease congestion in Ōtaki and increase safety by separating local and highway traffic.”

The project, along with Transmission Gully, was started under the last National Government.

“National is proud this project is finished and we look forward to the completion of the final stage of the expressway from Ōtaki to North of Levin, which unfortunately Labour has pushed back and is now not expected to be completed until the end of this decade.

“National is proud of the Roads of National Significance programme. A safe, reliable and efficient transport system is the lifeblood of any country and critical to support economic growth. A National Government will continue to invest strongly in our roads to keep New Zealand moving forward.”

