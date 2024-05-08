Road Blocked, State Highway 1, Ohau - Central
State Highway 1 is blocked following a truck crash where the trailer has rolled near Vista Road, Ohau.
There are no reported injuries.
Detours are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.
The rise in unemployment numbers for the March quarter was bigger than expected – and especially sharp amongst young job seekers. The surge in migration has boosted the ranks of the jobless, and is depressing wage growth. As usual this government seems utterly clueless about what it has wrought.
New Zealand Sign Language Week is an excellent opportunity for all Kiwis to give the language a go, Disabilities Issues Minister Louise Upston says.
'It’s hard to think of a better way to spend a dollar than taking dangerous criminals off the streets,' says ACT Leader David Seymour, welcoming a $1.9 billion investment to expand prison capacity and deliver frontline Corrections officers.
National has scrapped the pay equity taskforce that fights for equal pay for women and looks at ethnic pay gaps. “Scrapping the taskforce that helps women get equal pay feels like we’re back to the 1800s fighting for the right to vote,” spokesperson for women Jan Tinetti said.
The world has been experiencing a productivity slowdown, from which New Zealand has not been exempt. COVID-19 temporarily boosted labour productivity, but more recently, productivity has retreated. The overall trend since 2007 has been one of slow productivity growth.
The coalition Government is refreshing its approach to supporting pay equity claims as time-limited funding for the Pay Equity Taskforce comes to an end, Public Service Minister Nicola Willis says.
Beyer, who died last year, was elected mayor of Carterton in 1995, making her the world’s first openly transgender mayor. Williams said he was “disgusted” by the comments his council had received regarding a proposal to erect a life-sized bronze statue of Beyer.