Fatal Fire, Toanui Street, Burnham

One person has died following a house fire on Toanui Street, Burnham, Selwyn.

Police were called to the scene around 2:10am.

Two people were transported to hospital in a moderate condition, and one person in a serious condition.

A scene guard is in place and enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

