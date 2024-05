Media Advisory: Ponsonby Homicide

Police will hold a stand up this morning to update media on the Ponsonby homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry will speak to media outside the College Hill Police Station at 9am.

Media is asked to gather outside the station by 8.45am.

Please RSVP to media@police.govt.nz by 8.30am to confirm your attendance.

