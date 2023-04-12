Immigration Minister Claims Ignorance

Immigration Minister Michael Wood appears to be pleading ignorance to pleas of a health sector workforce crisis dating back more than a year, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“The health sector is in crisis and has been crying out for more workforce support for over a year, but this Labour Government took too long to act.

“This morning, Mr Wood was pushed on Newstalk ZB on why key health roles weren’t added to the green list sooner.

“His response that ‘these weren’t necessary roles previously where we’ve had a lot of advocacy around’ is shocking from a Minister who is clearly out of touch with the rest of the country and his own Cabinet.

“Documents released under the Official Information Act show the Ministry of Health requested that key health roles such as Dentists, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Social Workers be added to the green list in February 2022.

“The Immigration Minister must explain why his Government refused to add these clearly important and needed roles for well over a year.

“Worse still, an urgent letter on behalf of all 20 DHBs was sent to officials in July 2021 warning of impending health workforce shortages and requested immediate changes to immigration settings. Again, the Labour Government refused to act.

“At a time when there is a global war on talent, New Zealand should be doing everything it can to be an attractive destination to these essential workers. While countries like Australia and Canada were offering health workers easier immigration access, Labour refused to act.

“Winter is fast approaching and these changes are too little, too late and it is New Zealanders who will suffer the consequences of Labour’s inaction.

“A National Government would have opened up New Zealand’s immigration settings for health workers more than a year ago.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2304/20_DHB_Letter_to_MBIE_re_Immigration__28_July_2021.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2304/DOIA_22230443_Appendix_Two_Redacted_v1.pdf

