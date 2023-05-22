Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Crime Is Reported When There Is More Crime

Monday, 22 May 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Ginny Andersen attempting to justify rising crime rates by saying it's now easier to report offending shows how out of touch the Police Minister is, National’s Justice and acting Police spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Since Labour came to power, for almost every type of offending there have been more victims of crime.

“Despite this, the Minister is dismissing Kiwis’ real concerns that crime is rising to suggest that it’s because it’s easier to report offending.

“If that is what she believes, she needs to get out and meet a few retailers and ask if they think that crime rates have not increased.

“This morning, Police Association Vice President Paul Ormerod told Newstalk ZB that crime is being reported more because there is actually more crime to report.

“After five years of Labour we have seen a 99 per cent increase in retail crime, a 33 per cent increase in violent crime, a 551 per cent increase in ram raids and a 66 per cent increase in the number of gang members.

“Labour’ soft-on-crime approach is obviously devastating for victims, but it also hurts the economy and makes life tougher for all New Zealanders.

“When retail businesses are considering closing down and are scared to invest because they are almost expecting to be ram-raided, that is hurting New Zealand’s productivity.

“Sadly, that has become a reality under this soft-on-crime Government. Labour’s only target in law and order has been to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent.”

Unlike Labour, National has a plan to restore law and order. National will back frontline police officers and give them four new tools to make their jobs easier. National would:

  • Ban gang patches, which have been the recent fuel for the worst gun violence seen in New Zealand.
  • Give police non-association powers to prevent gang members from communicating and planning criminal activity.
  • Allow police to issue dispersal notices where gang members come together in public to intimidate, threaten, and sometimes assault members of the public.
  • Give police the warrantless search powers they need to take the guns out of the hands of violent armed gang members.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel. The deal will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, will reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and will mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments.
The government contribution to the deal consists of $110 million in base funding, with the other $30 million taking the form of incentive payments... More>>



 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 