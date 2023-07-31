Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Announces Party List For 2023 Election

Monday, 31 July 2023, 12:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party has unveiled its 2023 party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent.

Party President Jill Day says the new list shows the Labour Party is strengthening its existing team and focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to New Zealanders.

“This election is about who best has New Zealanders’ backs in tough times.

“New Zealand has some incredible opportunities in front of us - the rate of inflation is coming down and we have record low unemployment.

“Labour has a positive plan for the future - cutting inflation, bringing down the cost of living, keeping people and communities safe, and investing in education, health and housing.

“The team we are putting forward today will help make that happen. Our list reflects the enormous talent within our existing caucus, as well as the diversity of New Zealanders from right around the country.

“This list reconfirms Labour is a party of all New Zealanders.

“We have ranked our existing Cabinet, Whips and office holders broadly in their caucus order, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe at 11, and Willow-Jean Prime moving to 9 and Jo Luxton moving to 19 following the departure of Kiri Allan.

“We have then boosted the wider team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including small business owners, lawyers, a senior diplomat, local government leaders and leaders in Te Ao Māori.

“With the right leadership and the right team, we can make it easier for Kiwi families to get ahead and make sure that everyone in New Zealand has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“There’s so much at stake in this election. Christopher Luxon and National’s plan for expensive tax cuts for the very wealthy will make inflation worse and push up the cost of living.

“With such a large and talented existing caucus, and so many strong new candidates, this was an incredibly challenging list to put together - we have an abundance of talented people and more great people than we had spots to rank.

“With our strengthened team, Labour will be running a positive, future looking campaign that will give New Zealanders a positive and hopeful choice in this election.

“New Zealanders can be confident this is a Labour team that is on your side and in it for you,” Jill Day said.

Contact: Hayden Munro 027 2366966

Profiles of new candidates

Georgie Dansey

Georgie Dansey is a small business owner and education union leader. A former teacher, she is the now chief executive of the Independent Schools Education Association and owns Body Fit Training in Te Awamutu.

Toni Boynton

Toni Boynton is currently a Councillor on the Whakatane District Council has worked to advocate for better representation and housing for Māori including with Tāneatua Community Board and Te Tohu atu Ora o Ngāti Awa.

George Hampton

George Hampton is a small business owner and UN climate leader. A Columbia and Harvard-educated Fulbright scholar and former New Zealand Deputy Ambassador in Austria, he currently serves as a senior advisor on sustainable energy at the UN.

Reuben Davidson

Reuben Davidson has worked as a producer for Whitebait Media for 15 years. He is the former head of the People’s Choice, the centre left political grouping in Christchurch local body politics.

Fleur Fitzsimons

Fleur Fitzsimons is a lawyer and former Wellington City Councillor. A mother of four, she currently works as Assistant Secretary of the Public Service Association.

Labour Party list for 2023 election

1 Chris Hipkins

2 Kelvin Davis

3 Carmel Sepuloni

4 Grant Robertson

5 Megan Woods

6 Jan Tinetti

7 Ayesha Verrall

8 Willie Jackson

9 Willow-Jean Prime

10 Damien O'Connor

11 Adrian Rurawhe

12 Andrew Little

13 David Parker

14 Peeni Henare

15 Priyanca Radhakrishnan

16 Kieran McAnulty

17 Ginny Andersen

18 Barbara Edmonds

19 Jo Luxton

20 Duncan Webb

21 Rino Tirikatene

22 Deborah Russell

23 Rachel Brooking

24 Jenny Salesa

25 Tangi Utikere

26 Camilla Belich

27 Tracey McLellan

28 Shanan Halbert

29 Glen Bennett

30 Vanushi Walters

31 Georgie Dansey

32 Dan Rosewarne

33 Naisi Chen

34 Anahila Kanongata'a

35 Angela Roberts

36 Tāmati Coffey

37 Ibrahim Omer

38 Neru Leavasa

39 Toni Boynton

40 Anna Lorck

41 George Hampton

42 Rachel Boyack

43 Angie Warren-Clark

44 Liz Craig

45 Michael Wood

46 Terisa Ngobi

47 Helen White

48 Arena Williams

49 Phil Twyford

50 Steph Lewis

51 Sarah Pallett

52 Ingrid Leary

53 Lemauga Lydia Sosene

54 Parewhati Taikato

55 Estefania Muller-Pallarès

56 Fleur Fitzsimons

57 Reuben Davidson

58 Nick Ruane

59 Fesaitu Solomone

60 Mark Hutchinson

61 Nerissa Henry

62 Myra Williamson

63 Oscar Sims

64 Aladdin Al-Bustanji

65 Gwendoline Keel

66 Kharag Singh

67 Emma Dewhirst

68 Zulfiqar Butt

69 Ben Sandford

70 Simon McCullum

71 Guy Wishart

72 Deborah Rhodes

73 Jamie Toko

74 Luke Jones

75 Beryl Riley

76 Ethan Reille

