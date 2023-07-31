Labour Announces Party List For 2023 Election
The Labour Party has unveiled its 2023 party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent.
Party President Jill Day says the new list shows the Labour Party is strengthening its existing team and focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to New Zealanders.
“This election is about who best has New Zealanders’ backs in tough times.
“New Zealand has some incredible opportunities in front of us - the rate of inflation is coming down and we have record low unemployment.
“Labour has a positive plan for the future - cutting inflation, bringing down the cost of living, keeping people and communities safe, and investing in education, health and housing.
“The team we are putting forward today will help make that happen. Our list reflects the enormous talent within our existing caucus, as well as the diversity of New Zealanders from right around the country.
“This list reconfirms Labour is a party of all New Zealanders.
“We have ranked our existing Cabinet, Whips and office holders broadly in their caucus order, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe at 11, and Willow-Jean Prime moving to 9 and Jo Luxton moving to 19 following the departure of Kiri Allan.
“We have then boosted the wider team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including small business owners, lawyers, a senior diplomat, local government leaders and leaders in Te Ao Māori.
“With the right leadership and the right team, we can make it easier for Kiwi families to get ahead and make sure that everyone in New Zealand has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.
“There’s so much at stake in this election. Christopher Luxon and National’s plan for expensive tax cuts for the very wealthy will make inflation worse and push up the cost of living.
“With such a large and talented existing caucus, and so many strong new candidates, this was an incredibly challenging list to put together - we have an abundance of talented people and more great people than we had spots to rank.
“With our strengthened team, Labour will be running a positive, future looking campaign that will give New Zealanders a positive and hopeful choice in this election.
“New Zealanders can be confident this is a Labour team that is on your side and in it for you,” Jill Day said.
Profiles of new candidates
Georgie Dansey
Georgie Dansey is a small business owner and education union leader. A former teacher, she is the now chief executive of the Independent Schools Education Association and owns Body Fit Training in Te Awamutu.
Toni Boynton
Toni Boynton is currently a Councillor on the Whakatane District Council has worked to advocate for better representation and housing for Māori including with Tāneatua Community Board and Te Tohu atu Ora o Ngāti Awa.
George Hampton
George Hampton is a small business owner and UN climate leader. A Columbia and Harvard-educated Fulbright scholar and former New Zealand Deputy Ambassador in Austria, he currently serves as a senior advisor on sustainable energy at the UN.
Reuben Davidson
Reuben Davidson has worked as a producer for Whitebait Media for 15 years. He is the former head of the People’s Choice, the centre left political grouping in Christchurch local body politics.
Fleur Fitzsimons
Fleur Fitzsimons is a lawyer and former Wellington City Councillor. A mother of four, she currently works as Assistant Secretary of the Public Service Association.
Labour Party list for 2023 election
1 Chris Hipkins
2 Kelvin Davis
3 Carmel Sepuloni
4 Grant Robertson
5 Megan Woods
6 Jan Tinetti
7 Ayesha Verrall
8 Willie Jackson
9 Willow-Jean Prime
10 Damien O'Connor
11 Adrian Rurawhe
12 Andrew Little
13 David Parker
14 Peeni Henare
15 Priyanca Radhakrishnan
16 Kieran McAnulty
17 Ginny Andersen
18 Barbara Edmonds
19 Jo Luxton
20 Duncan Webb
21 Rino Tirikatene
22 Deborah Russell
23 Rachel Brooking
24 Jenny Salesa
25 Tangi Utikere
26 Camilla Belich
27 Tracey McLellan
28 Shanan Halbert
29 Glen Bennett
30 Vanushi Walters
31 Georgie Dansey
32 Dan Rosewarne
33 Naisi Chen
34 Anahila Kanongata'a
35 Angela Roberts
36 Tāmati Coffey
37 Ibrahim Omer
38 Neru Leavasa
39 Toni Boynton
40 Anna Lorck
41 George Hampton
42 Rachel Boyack
43 Angie Warren-Clark
44 Liz Craig
45 Michael Wood
46 Terisa Ngobi
47 Helen White
48 Arena Williams
49 Phil Twyford
50 Steph Lewis
51 Sarah Pallett
52 Ingrid Leary
53 Lemauga Lydia Sosene
54 Parewhati Taikato
55 Estefania Muller-Pallarès
56 Fleur Fitzsimons
57 Reuben Davidson
58 Nick Ruane
59 Fesaitu Solomone
60 Mark Hutchinson
61 Nerissa Henry
62 Myra Williamson
63 Oscar Sims
64 Aladdin Al-Bustanji
65 Gwendoline Keel
66 Kharag Singh
67 Emma Dewhirst
68 Zulfiqar Butt
69 Ben Sandford
70 Simon McCullum
71 Guy Wishart
72 Deborah Rhodes
73 Jamie Toko
74 Luke Jones
75 Beryl Riley
76 Ethan Reille