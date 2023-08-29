Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Delivers Fewer Psychiatrists In Six Years

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 7:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Even after almost $2 billion of extra spending, Labour has managed to deliver fewer psychiatrists in six years, National’s Mental Health & Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“According to data from March this year, there are 94 full time equivalent psychiatrist vacancies – a staggering increase of 130 per cent in six years.

“But what is more concerning is that the number of full time equivalent psychiatrist places in New Zealand has declined from 482 in 2017 to 465.3 in March 2023.

“That is 16 fewer psychiatrists in six years.

“Last year it was revealed by National that the number of contracted beds for acute mental health services were the same as they were in 2017.

“Only Labour could spend $1.9 billion on mental health and deliver worse outcomes, fewer psychiatrists and no extra beds.

“Serious questions need to be answered. Where has this money gone, why hasn’t it made any difference and why has there been no investment in increasing the frontline?

“The biggest barrier to timely mental health care is the mental health workforce shortage. With unmet mental health need growing, the health sector is in a worsening state and Labour has no plans to address it.

“In the latest annual report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission it raised concerns that they were ‘yet to see a clear strategy and roadmap to grow and develop the workforce’.

“Unlike Labour, National has a plan to boost our health workforce. We will provide an incentive for up to 1,000 overseas nurses to relocate to New Zealand by paying them up to $10,000 to help with their move. National will also retain more of our homegrown nurses by offering to pay student loan repayments in return for a five year bonding agreement.

“We have also made an announcement to increase our doctor numbers by an extra 220 a year, giving more Kiwis the opportunity to go into the psychiatric field.

“National will also help New Zealanders get timely access to care by setting up a Mental Health Innovation Fund to help boost community providers and NGOs making a difference to Kiwis in need, like Mike King’s Gumboot Friday.”

