Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Should Stop Making People’s Lives Harder And Build More Homes

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government’s proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Act will mean tenants can be turfed from their homes by landlords with little notice, Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“They’re pulling the wool over New Zealanders’ eyes, making all sorts of announcements but not doing the one thing that will actually make a difference, which is build more houses,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“Housing is expensive, so they’re tinkering around making people’s lives harder instead of fronting up the cash to keep the previous Government’s house building programme going.

“Today’s proposed changes include the reintroduction of 90-day ‘no cause’ terminations for periodic tenancies and allow landlords to give notice to end a fixed-term tenancy at the end of the term without requiring a specific reason. Both of these clauses will make housing less secure for many people.

“The proposed changes will not help tenants as the Government claims. Instead it makes it easier for a landlord to evict a tenant, or take a home off the rental market.

“Just like their claims on interest deductibility which even the Prime Minister has admitted won’t see him reduce rents on his property – their claims they are helping renters are baseless.

“What we need is more houses. All we’ve seen from this government is shifting the incentive back onto competition on existing stock which will see fewer houses built and house prices climb. This will lock people into renting, which is about to become less secure.

“This will not create a well-functioning rental property market that will solve New Zealand’s housing crisis, and the proposed changes will not make it easier to be a tenant.

“This Government continues to prioritise landlords and the wealthy, not those who are waiting for emergency housing, or hoping to buy a first home,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 