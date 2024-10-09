New Report Shows Improvements In Air Quality

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Hon Andrew Bayly

Minister of Statistics

The latest report from the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Stats NZ, Our air 2024, reveals that overall air quality in New Zealand is improving, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and Statistics Minister Andrew Bayly say.

“Air pollution levels have decreased in many parts of the country. New Zealand is making measurable progress towards achieving the Government’s air quality targets,” Ms Simmonds says.

“While there is still work to be done, the overall trend is positive. We are committed to continuing this progress to enhance the wellbeing of our communities.”

The independent report, released as part of a regular three-yearly review, brings together recently updated Stats NZ indicator data, as well as insights from research literature.

The six refreshed air quality indicators, released by Stats NZ in September, reveal that pollutant concentrations decreased at most monitoring sites between 2016 and 2023. In some areas where air quality has improved, the data shows that pollutant levels still occasionally exceed the World Health Organization's recommended guidelines.

“The report shows that human activities, as well as environmental factors, such as temperature and winds, can impact air quality in some areas at certain times,” Ms Simmonds says.

Key pollutants include fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which have significant health effects. Burning wood for home heating is a major source of PM2.5, while the main source of NO2 is motor vehicles. Breathing these pollutants can cause a range of health issues.

“Continued action to improve air quality is needed. These findings will help shape future decisions on air quality management, ensuring cleaner air for all New Zealanders” Ms Simmonds says.

Mr Bayly emphasised the importance of the robust data gathering processes.

“Our air 2024 is supported by independent experts, based on environmental data that have been quality assured and analysed. Access to high-quality data like this is crucial for informing targeted policy decisions that will enable us to meet our environmental targets,” Mr Bayly says.

“The report provides important evidence which helps broaden our environmental data reporting system.”

New Zealanders are encouraged to read and engage with the findings of Our air 2024 to gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between human activities, natural pressures, air quality and health.

© Scoop Media

