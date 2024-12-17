Visa Changes Let Migrant Workers Be Paid Less

The Government’s latest move to reduce the earnings of migrant workers will not only hurt migrants but it will drive down the wages of Kiwi workers.

“This is a disgraceful deal done by National and ACT to allow businesses to pay migrant workers less,” Labour immigration spokesperson Phil Twyford said.

“Not content to abolish Fair Pay Agreements, impose 90-day fire at will trial periods, and deliver two effective cuts to the minimum wage, now this Government is taking money out of the pockets of migrant workers by getting rid of the requirement they be paid at least the median wage.

“This will remove the incentive for employers to hire local staff, and encourage employers to rely on migrant workers to fill minimum wage jobs.

“National cries crocodile tears about low wages in New Zealand but consistently works to lower wages and weaken the bargaining power of workers.

“The Minister made a big song and dance about the poor treatment of migrant workers when she was in Opposition but since becoming a Minister she has cut in half the time exploited migrant workers can get an open work visa, and now she is drastically cutting the wages of migrant workers,” Phil Twyford said.

