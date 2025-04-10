Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ka Mate Te Pire- Ka Ora Te Mana O Te Tiriti, O Te Iwi Māori

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Today, Te Pāti Māori join the motu in celebration as the Treaty Principles Bill is voted down at its second reading.

“From the beginning, this Bill was never welcome in this House,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader, Rawiri Waititi.

“Our response to the first reading was one of protest: protesting the very institution that tried to rewrite our founding covenant.

“But today, we celebrate. Today belongs to Aotearoa.

“This movement was not led by politicians. It was led by the people.

“270,000 written submissions, 13,600 oral submissions, 300,000 signatures on a petition. 100,000 people marching to Parliament.”

“We met with the Speaker to ensure Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Toa could lay this kaupapa to rest on their terms,” said Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“This wasn’t just politics. This was tikanga. This was whakapapa. This was a clear example of what true partnership looks like- in the name of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Tangata whenua, Tangata Moana, Tangata Tiriti- thank you. Thank you for showing up for Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Thank you for making mokopuna decisions.

“You stood in your mana. You lifted the wairua of our tīpuna. Together, we beat this ngangara.

“The same power you used to stop this Bill is the power that can shape the next government.

“Get on the Māori roll. Prepare now. Your vote, just like your submission, will change everything.

“We buried the Bill. Now we build the future,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

Ka mate te pire. Ka ora te mana o Te Tiriti.
Ka ora te iwi Māori. Ka ora te iwi katoa.
Ka ora tātou āke, ake, ake.

