Stronger Forestry Ties With India Driving Export Growth

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Forestry

Minister for Trade and Investment

Forestry, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay, today announced at the Fieldays Forestry Hub, both inbound and outbound forestry trade missions with India this year, aimed at strengthening trade links, deepening industry ties, and unlocking greater value for both countries’ forestry and wood processing sectors.

“India is one of the fastest-growing markets for our forestry exports – and we’re focused on turning that growth into long-term opportunity for New Zealand exporters,” Mr McClay says.

New Zealand’s wood exports to India have surged from $9.5 million in 2023 to an estimated $76.5 million this year. Pulp exports have more than doubled, from $20 million to $45.6 million.

“Increased engagement with India is already delivering results. We’re now building on that momentum with a targeted sector focus — including hosting an Indian delegation in New Zealand and planning a Minister-led mission to India later this year.”

The inbound visit, supported by industry partners, will showcase New Zealand’s world-class forestry systems and sustainable management practices. While the outbound mission will continue to open doors for deeper commercial and government partnerships.

“Our relationship with India is a priority, and forestry is a key part of that. The goal is clear: to grow the market, remove barriers, and drive better returns back to New Zealand’s foresters and processors.”

