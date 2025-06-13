Prime Minister To Visit China And Europe

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

PrimeMinister Christopher Luxon will travel to China and Europe next week. He will be joined in Shanghai and Beijing with a delegation of senior New Zealand business leaders.

“China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner and a vital part of our economic story,” Mr Luxon says.

The visit will focus on growing trade, which was worth over $38 billion last year, as well as also look to strengthen education and tourism links and to maximise opportunities for New Zealand businesses.

“New Zealand is a trusted supplier of safe, high-quality food and beverage products to Chinese consumers. It is an important market, and I look forward to doing what I can to support Kiwi businesses to thrive,” Mr Luxon says.

China is New Zealand’s largest source of international students and is our third-largest tourism market.

“This visit is about backing the recovery of international education and tourism and putting New Zealand front and centre as a world-class destination for travel, study, and long-term connection,” Mr Luxon says.

The Prime Minister will meet China’s top leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, to discuss the comprehensive bilateral relationship and key regional and global issues.

“The challenging global outlook makes it vital that we are sharing perspectives and engaging China on issues that matter to New Zealand.”

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the 2025 Te Matatini champions, Te Kapa Haka o Ngatī Whakaue.

The Prime Minister and his delegation will be in China from 17 to 20 June.

Europe

Mr Luxon will then travel on to Europe to undertake bilateral visits in Brussels and the Hague. He will meet with leaders, including from the European Union, to discuss trade, security, and the shifting geopolitical landscape.

“We have a high-quality trade relationship with the European Union, and the Netherlands and Belgium are gateways for New Zealand’s growing exports to Europe,” Mr Luxon says.

“Since the early entry into force of the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement, Kiwi goods exports have grown by over 25 per cent, which is a more than NZ$1 billion increase."

In the Netherlands, the Prime Minister will participate in the NATO Summit and hold one-on-one talks with a number of NATO leaders.

“Prosperity is only possible with security, and our discussions will focus on connections between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security environments,” Mr Luxon says.

New Zealand has been invited to the NATO Summit alongside other members of the Indo-Pacific Four - Australia, Japan and Korea.

"I look forward to building our positive relationship with our European friends, and to forging stronger links with businesses and investors as part of our wider plan to rebuild New Zealand’s economy.”

The Prime Minister is in Europe from 21 to 25 June.

